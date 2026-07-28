Liberia: Barbu Calls for Swift Passage of War and Anti-Corruption Courts As Liberia Celebrates 179th Independence

Monrovia — As Liberia marked its 179th Independence Day, the Executive Director of the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC-L), Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu (Prof.), has renewed calls for the urgent passage of legislation establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC), describing the move as essential to strengthening justice, accountability, national reconciliation, and the rule of law.

In his Independence Day message delivered on July 26, Dr. Barbu congratulated President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., the Government and people of Liberia and Liberians across the diaspora, while urging the nation to use the occasion not only to celebrate its independence but also to recommit itself to justice and democratic governance.

"True independence is measured not only by political sovereignty, but also by our collective ability to guarantee justice, protect human rights and ensure that no one is above the law," Dr. Barbu said.

He commended President Boakai for what he described as steadfast political leadership, political will, and financial support toward advancing the establishment of both the War and Economic Crimes Court and the National Anti-Corruption Court.

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According to Dr. Barbu, the President's commitment reflects a clear determination to confront impunity, strengthen democratic institutions, and promote accountability in Liberia.

The OWECC-L Executive Director also applauded Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, committee chairpersons and members of both Houses of the Legislature for their continued engagement in reviewing the draft legislation establishing the two courts.

He emphasized that the Legislature's constitutional responsibility is critical to ensuring that the proposed institutions are firmly anchored in law and equipped to deliver credible justice.

Dr. Barbu further recognized the contributions of civil society organizations, victims' associations, faith-based institutions, traditional leaders, youth and women's groups, international organizations, development partners and members of the Liberian diaspora for their sustained advocacy and support toward the realization of transitional justice in Liberia.

He noted that their continued technical assistance, advocacy, and moral support have helped sustain national efforts to ensure accountability for war-related atrocities and economic crimes.

Using the Independence Day celebration as a renewed call to action, Dr. Barbu urged all branches of government and national stakeholders to accelerate the review and passage of the draft laws establishing both courts.

"The timely enactment of these laws will mark a defining milestone in Liberia's democratic journey and reinforce our national commitment to accountability," he stated.

He said establishing the two courts presents Liberia with an opportunity to permanently break away from the legacy of violence, impunity, corruption, and widespread violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

According to him, the courts will strengthen public confidence in state institutions, promote national healing and reconciliation, deter future atrocities, and help secure a peaceful and prosperous future for generations of Liberians.

Dr. Barbu also paid tribute to members of OWECC-L, acknowledging the personal risks and sacrifices they continue to make in carrying out the institution's mandate despite threats to their safety and that of their families.

"I acknowledge the extraordinary sacrifices being made by members of OWECC-L who continue to encounter diverse threats and risks to their personal safety and the security of their families, yet remain resolute in pursuing the mandate of the Office. History shall reward you without measure," he said.

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Dr. Barbu called on Liberians to embrace justice, integrity, reconciliation, and national unity without regard to ethnicity or tribal affiliation.

He urged citizens to work collectively toward building a nation where accountability prevails, the rule of law is respected, and Liberia's independence is fully realized through lasting peace and equal justice for all.

"May this 179th Independence Day inspire every Liberian to recommit to justice, integrity, reconciliation, and national unity. Together, let us build a Liberia where accountability prevails, the rule of law is respected, and our independence is fully realized through lasting peace and equal justice for all."

He wished all Liberians a peaceful and meaningful 179th Independence Day, praying for God's continued blessings upon the nation, its leaders and its people.