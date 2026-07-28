Ghana: Lauritz Knudsen Expands Ghana Operations to Boost Power Reliability

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation, a unit of Schneider Electric, has deepened its investment in Ghana with a showcase of new low voltage switchgear, industrial and agricultural automation solutions.

The company with over 70 years of engineering experience, brought together partners, distributors and customers at Nova Plus in Accra to unveil its expanded portfolio tailored for the Ghanaian market.

The move comes as Ghana prioritises grid modernisation and industrialisation.

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Power outages cost the economy an estimated $2.1 billion annually, about two per cent of Gross Domestic Product affecting real estate, agriculture, manufacturing and other sectors.

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The Head of Strategy, Business Development, Pricing and LK MEA International Operations, Dallal Slimani said the company's technology was built to suit Ghana's environment.

"Our low voltage switchgear is engineered to keep critical operations running through exactly the kind of instability Ghanaian businesses deal with every day, whether that's a mining camp running off-grid or a hospital that cannot afford a single second of downtime," she said, adding that "We're bringing technology refined through years of working alongside our partners here."

According to her, Lauritz Knudsen solutions were critical across mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, and real estate in hubs like Tema and Accra.

She said her outfit expected demand to grow as the Energy Commission rolled out regulations for EV charging infrastructure.

"With an existing distribution network in Ghana, Lauritz Knudsen plans to expand further into medium voltage switchgear, smart energy management, and solar," Ms Slimani stated.

She said the company had supported over 50GW of solar capacity globally.

The Business Development Manager of Lauritz Knudsen in charge of West Africa, Valentine Mbachu, noted that unreliable power directly impacts productivity.

"A $2.1 billion annual loss isn't an abstract figure, it's downtime on factory floors, spoiled inventory, and stalled investment decisions. We've built strong partnerships in Ghana because this market has the industrial ambition to grow fast," he said.