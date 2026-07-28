Ghana: Serving Humanity - the Lions Way of Life

Serving the world passionately with acts of servitude, diligence, accountability, and a sense of willingness to transform lives in deprived areas goes a long way toward putting smiles on the faces of its beneficiaries.

Lions Club, an international charitable organisation with its widespread of benevolent acts across countries is known for spreading charitable works to assist the world become a better place for all to live in.

In this feature, the content would expatiate the core values of Lions Club and the spirit of "lionism" in members who stands with a motive and standard of transforming deplorable states of mankind through a candid act of serving.

It is imperative to note that, across the country, Lions Club members have selflessly served with kindness and, by putting the needs of communities at heart, have improved their health and well-being while also strengthening humanitarian services.

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Service (Lions: We Serve)

The aim of Lions Club members solely depends on serving the world to make it a place where peace, warmth, and comfort exist--an ultimate motive to passionately serve above self.

It is important to note that the most significant goal of every Lions Club member is a focus to the Lions Club which goes by "Lions-We serve".

Lions Club members are encouraged to be service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward, while it is inimical to ensure meeting humanitarian needs and empowering volunteers to serve.

This actually means that, it is important for every Lions Club member to note that, it is because of service that is why clubs still exist.

Integrity

Human beings with ethical standards lead exemplary lifestyles that influence informed decisions and actions that positively benefit mankind.

It is important to note that Lions Club members are of highest standards of integrity where the club insists on the highest standards of personal and professional integrity.

Lions Club members draw from ethics, which enables them to be fair, loyal, and have the ability to resolve ethical doubts "against myself".

This means that Lions Club members do the right thing even when no one is watching, while clinging on honesty as a hallmark to guide their path in both private and public spheres.

Fellowship and understanding

Lions Club members are made to be accountable in whatever they do to indicate that all Lions members take individual responsibility for all actions and outcomes.

Team work remains the success of every club where members believe unity as a means of strength where ideas are shared to facilitate developmental projects.

Clubs maintain a service environment that encourages innovation, creativity and positive results through teamwork.

Leaders of Lions Club practise leadership to train, inspire and promote full participation.

Accra Ubuntu Lions Club; serving Ghana with passion

There are several Lions Club in Ghana serving communities to become a safer haven for all.

That notwithstanding, the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club is making a bold statement and carving a niche for itself with passionate members bonded in a vision of impact.

Members of the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club act as volunteers dedicated to service of humanity.

As part of the world's largest humanitarian service club, the Accra Ubuntu Lions Club is under the Ghana district 418.

Accra Ubuntu Lions Club has successful impacts that align with the mandates of Lions Club's international purposes, mission and core values.

"I am because you are "as the meaning of Ubuntu connotes, Accra Ubuntu Lions Club has numerous trajectory stories in serving Ghanaian society where development is shunned.

Humanitarian projects undertaken to give communities a facelift is highly of interest to members of Accra Ubuntu Lions Club, members of the club undertake community project in health, especially, diabetes and sight disorders (eye screening, donation of eye glasses) among other health outreaches.

Hunger relief has been a pivotal project where Accra Ubuntu Lions Club spearheads hunger relief projects by donation essential food items to alleviate hunger in some parts of the community.

Championing tree planting/cleanup agenda

Tree planting and cleanup exercises has been one of the global goals of Lions Club International where Accra Ubuntu Lions Club has been streamlining tree planting and cleanup exercises to enhance cleaner air and enhancing biodiversity where trees are able to provide food and shelter for birds, bees and other wildlife.

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It is important to note that, tree planting without cleaning makes trees drown in plastic and waste while cleaning without planting trees makes the environment stay bare, hot and prone to erosion.

In conclusion, clean air, clean land, enhances a community of healthy people and stronger communities

As leaders of Lions Club, it is utmost to lead by example, develop other leaders and indefatigably work together to have bigger impacts in the society.

With a passion to serve in various communities, Lions Club members are influenced by service, integrity, fellowship and leadership to serve locally while thinking globally.

It is important for members to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote cultural understanding.

Accra Ubuntu Lions Club members are cordially and enthusiastically promoting all the aforementioned Lions Club values and are poised to take the Lions Club activities to a higher pedestal.