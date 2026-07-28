Ghana: Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Slavery Victims Honoured At Emancipation Day Ceremony

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra on Thursday to honour the memory of Ghana's founding president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and the millions of Africans who endured slavery, as part of activities marking the 2026 Emancipation Day celebration.

The ceremony marked the climax of a commemorative procession that began with wreath-laying ceremonies at the W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Centre and the George Padmore Research Library. The event paid tribute to the two renowned Pan-Africanists while reaffirming calls for African unity, reparatory justice and stronger ties with the African diaspora.

Held on the theme: 'Reconnecting Roots, Celebrating Freedom, Experience Ghana,' the event brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional authorities, representatives of the African diaspora, students and other stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Alhaji Yussif Issaka Jajah, described Emancipation Day as a reminder of one of humanity's darkest chapters and a celebration of the resilience of Africans who endured slavery while preserving their identity, culture and dignity.

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He said the ministry remained committed to preserving Ghana's heritage sites, promoting authentic cultural experiences and positioning the country as Africa's preferred destination for heritage, cultural and roots tourism.

Alhaji Jajah urged Africans to draw inspiration from the sacrifices of their forebears to build a united, prosperous and inclusive continent founded on justice, dignity and shared prosperity.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto, said Emancipation Day offered an opportunity to reflect on the sacrifices of Africa's ancestors, celebrate the resilience of people of African descent and strengthen the bonds between Africa and its diaspora.

She said the annual commemoration also inspired collective efforts to preserve the continent's shared heritage and build a more united and prosperous Africa.

Mrs Houadjeto called on Africans to reject xenophobia and embrace one another as one people, stressing that no African should be regarded as a foreigner on the continent.

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She said political liberation must be accompanied by freedom from hatred, prejudice, discrimination and intolerance to realise Dr Nkrumah's vision of a united Africa.

According to her, the GTA would continue to preserve and promote Ghana's heritage sites and authentic cultural experiences through initiatives such as the Year of Return, Beyond the Return and the Black Star Experience, while strengthening Ghana's position as the leading destination for heritage, cultural and roots tourism.

The Presidential Special Envoy for Reparations at the Office of the President, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, said the enduring effects of the transatlantic slave trade and colonial exploitation made reparatory justice an urgent priority.

He therefore called for concrete action, stressing that reparations were a matter of justice rather than charity.

Dr Spio-Garbrah said Ghana, under President John Dramani Mahama in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Reparations, was working with African countries, the Caribbean, North America and Europe to advance a united, evidence-based reparations agenda aimed at promoting healing, reconciliation and sustainable development.