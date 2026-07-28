Ghana: Gipa Embarks On Three-Region Investment Roadshow

THE Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA) yesterday embarked a Regional Investment Roadshow across the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions to identify and promote investment opportunities.

The five days exercise forms part of the Authority's Investment Opportunity Mapping Project (IOMP) and is expected to develop a pipeline of investment ready projects while attracting both domestic and foreign investors to the three regions.

The roadshow will take place in Sunyani, Techiman and Goaso, where GIPA and its partners will engage Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), traditional authorities, business chambers and local enterprises to identify, validate and package projects that reflect the economic strengths of the three regions.

A statement issued by GIPA in Accra yesterday said the programme would include courtesy calls on Regional Ministers and Regional Houses of Chiefs, stakeholder engagements, project site visits, media interactions and business to business matchmaking sessions.

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It said the initiative built on successful Regional Investment Roadshows held in the Volta, Oti, Western, Central and Ashanti regions and would focus on opportunities in agribusiness, agro processing, logistics, eco tourism, mining linked value addition and rural industrialisation.

According to the statement, between July 2025 and June 2026, GIPA profiled 378 investment projects from 188 districts across 15 regions under the IOMP, with the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions contributing 99 projects.

It said the three regions had collectively attracted 57 registered companies and approximately US$383.65 million in foreign direct investment between January 1994 and June 2026.

Bono East recorded the highest investment value, attracting US$266.9 million across 15 projects, largely driven by agriculture. Bono registered the highest number of companies, with 32 firms attracting investments worth US$56.7 million, mainly in manufacturing and export trading centred on cashew, timber and other agro processing activities.

The statement said Ahafo attracted US$60.1 million through 10 registered companies, supported largely by investments in manufacturing, mining support services, building and construction.

It noted that investors in the three regions came from countries including India, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Lebanon and Australia, reflecting growing international confidence in the regions' agricultural, agro processing, mining support and manufacturing potential.

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GIPA said the roadshow would support MMDAs, small and medium enterprises and local businesses to refine project ideas into investment ready proposals through technical guidance, project exhibitions and investor pitch sessions.

By the end of the programme, the Authority expects to establish a verified pipeline of bankable projects and strengthen the capacity of regional stakeholders to attract and engage investors.

GIPA said it was collaborating with the Office of the Chief of Staff, the 24 Hour Economy Secretariat, Regional Coordinating Councils, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Ghana Export Promotion Authority and the Ghana Tourism Authority to ensure effective implementation and follow up on investment opportunities generated during the roadshow.