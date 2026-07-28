Nigeria: Unijos Alumni Demand Justice After Student Tortured to Death Over Missing Iphone - Police Arrest Suspects

The incident, which occurred at an off-campus residence in Jos North Local Government Area, has sparked outrage across the university community, with the University of Jos Alumni Association demanding justice.

The police have arrested three suspects following the alleged torture and killing of a 25-year-old University of Jos (UNIJOS) student, Ibrahim Mbaya, popularly known as Ibee Mbaya, over accusations that he stole an iPhone 12.

The incident, which occurred at an off-campus residence in Jos North Local Government Area, has sparked outrage across the university community, with the University of Jos Alumni Association demanding justice and condemning what it described as a senseless act of violence.

Police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said in a statement issued on Monday that the state command received information at about 11:20 p.m. on Sunday through a Good Samaritan at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) that some youths had brought an unconscious man to the hospital under suspicious circumstances.

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"Upon receipt of the report, police operatives immediately mobilised to the hospital, where the victim was identified as one Ibrahim Mbaya, male, aged 25, of Rayfield, Jos. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor on duty," Mr Alabo said.

According to the police, detectives immediately commenced investigations and arrested Rinji Fwanji, 25; Emmanuel Newyear, 30; and Nensemka Fwanji, 22, in connection with the incident.

Mr Alabo said investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly accused the deceased of stealing an iPhone 12 before taking the law into their own hands.

"Rather than reporting the matter to law enforcement agencies, the suspects attacked the deceased and beat him to the point of unconsciousness," he said.

He added that one of the suspects, Mr Newyear, was identified in a viral video allegedly using a large wooden plank to assault the deceased.

The police said the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Jos, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other suspects who fled.

Alleged torture

A student who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on condition of anonymity because of concerns over possible reprisals said Mr Mbaya had spent Saturday night at a friend's off-campus apartment behind the City of David, Ring Road, Jos.

According to the student, the deceased was accused the following morning of stealing an iPhone after his host claimed they were the only two people in the room.

Instead of reporting the allegation to the police, the student said several people allegedly subjected Mr Mbaya to prolonged torture.

A video obtained by PREMIUM TIMES shows the victim tied up and suspended while being assaulted. In another scene, he was allegedly forced to transfer water from one bucket into another using a teaspoon after he had already been severely beaten and appeared physically exhausted.

Several students who reacted on social media described the incident as prolonged torture during which the deceased was allegedly beaten, humiliated, and degraded before becoming unconscious.

According to the source, those involved later invited a nurse to examine him. The nurse reportedly confirmed that he had died.

The source further alleged that those present attempted to move the body to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Jos University Teaching Hospital in what appeared to be an effort to portray the death as a medical emergency before the police were alerted.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify some aspects of these allegations.

Alumni condemn killing

Reacting to the incident, the University of Jos Alumni Association condemned the killing, describing it as incompatible with the institution's values.

"We condemn this senseless and reprehensible act in the strongest possible terms," the association said in a statement published on its verified official social media platforms.

"Violence has no place within our university community and stands in direct contradiction to the values of excellence, character, mutual respect, and humanity upon which the University of Jos was founded."

The association called on security agencies to conduct what it described as a transparent and impartial investigation.

"No grievance, disagreement, or circumstance can ever justify the taking of a human life. We call on the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation into this incident and ensure that everyone found culpable is brought to justice in accordance with the law."

The alumni body said accountability was necessary to preserve confidence in the university community's safety and to honour the memory of the deceased.

Police condemn jungle justice

The police also condemned the resort to mob action.

Mr Alabo said no individual has the legal authority to assault or kill a person merely because they are suspected of committing an offence. He urged members of the public to report criminal allegations to the police rather than resorting to self-help.

"Nigeria's administration of the criminal justice system provides lawful procedures for investigating and prosecuting criminal offences, and every suspect is entitled to due process under the law," he said.

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Renewed concerns

The killing comes amid growing concerns over security within and around the University of Jos community.

As PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier this month, panic gripped the university after the headless body of a middle-aged farmer was discovered on farmland within the institution's environment. University officials said the victim was neither a student nor a staff member but regularly farmed on the land where his body was found.

The latest incident also comes against the backdrop of a broader deterioration in security across Jos and other parts of Plateau State.

In recent weeks, PREMIUM TIMES has reported repeated attacks in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, Bassa, and Jos South, including attacks on communities, attempted attacks on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru, kidnappings along major highways, and the killing of filmmaker Khalid Tunde Wahid, who was abducted from his home near a police station before his body was found in a nearby bush.

The death of Mr Mbaya has further intensified calls by students, alums, and residents for authorities to strengthen security around university communities and ensure that everyone involved in the alleged torture is prosecuted.