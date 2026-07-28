Liberia: Boakai to Dedicate Gbarnga-Salayea Highway

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., accompanied by senior government officials and key international development partners, is expected to dedicate the newly completed 81-kilometer Gbarnga-Salayea Road Corridor while officially breaking ground for two additional road projects aimed at completing a modern transport network across Lofa County.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place at the Bong-Lofa County Border Rest Station near the bridge, marks another major milestone in the implementation of the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), which prioritizes infrastructure development as a driver of economic transformation and national connectivity.

Joining President Boakai at the event will be officials from the Arab Coordination Group, including representatives of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the OPEC Fund for International Development (OPEC Fund), and the Saudi Fund for Development.

The event will include the official dedication of the completed Gbarnga-Salayea Highway, as well as the groundbreaking for the pavement of the 50-kilometer Salayea-Konia Road and the 6-kilometer Zorzor-Yeala Road.

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Government officials say the new phase of road construction is expected to strengthen regional connectivity, improve transportation, facilitate cross-border trade, expand access to social services, and unlock economic opportunities throughout Lofa County and neighboring communities.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning disclosed that the Government of Liberia, under the leadership of Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, successfully mobilized US$72.8 million in financing from the OPEC Fund for International Development, BADEA, and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance the upgrading of the 56-kilometer road corridor.

The financing will support the pavement of the 50-kilometer Salayea-Konia Road and the 6-kilometer Zorzor-Yeala Road, extending modern road infrastructure deeper into Lofa County.

Officials described the financing package as another demonstration of the government's ability to attract concessional development financing through strategic international partnerships.

The government has also secured a financing commitment from the Saudi Fund for Development to pave the remaining 64-kilometer Konia-Voinjama Road, completing one of Liberia's most important transportation corridors.

Once completed, the road will significantly improve movement between communities across Lofa County while strengthening commercial links with neighboring Guinea.

Authorities say the completed corridor will facilitate the movement of agricultural products, reduce travel time, lower transportation costs, and stimulate private sector investment throughout northern Liberia.

Construction on the newly approved road projects is expected to begin during the upcoming dry season.

Government officials estimate that the projects will generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs while creating new opportunities for local businesses, contractors, transport operators, and farming communities.

Beyond road infrastructure, the Boakai administration has secured an additional US$49.6 million from the Saudi Fund for Development to finance the Botota-Gbarnga-Zorzor Transmission Line and Substation Project.

The electricity project is expected to substantially expand access to reliable power across central and northern Liberia.

Officials believe the investment will support industrial development, encourage business growth, improve public services, and enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents.

The transmission project also aligns with the government's broader objective of expanding electricity access nationwide under the ARREST Agenda.

Recognizing that infrastructure development extends beyond roads and electricity, the government has also secured a US$700,000 grant from BADEA to renovate, rehabilitate, and equip the Salayea Clinic and the Konia Health Center.

The health investment is expected to improve healthcare delivery for communities located along the expanding road corridor while strengthening access to essential medical services in rural Lofa County.

Officials said the rehabilitation of the two facilities complements the road projects by ensuring that communities benefit from improved transportation as well as expanded access to quality healthcare.

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Government officials say the combined investments reflect President Boakai's commitment to balanced national development by simultaneously investing in transportation, electricity, healthcare, and job creation.

The projects are expected to accelerate regional economic growth by improving market access for farmers, facilitating domestic and cross-border trade, attracting private investment, and reducing the cost of doing business.

Officials also emphasized that the successful mobilization of international financing demonstrates Liberia's growing credibility among development partners and reflects the government's commitment to sound economic diplomacy and prudent financial management.

With the dedication of the Gbarnga-Salayea Highway and the launch of additional strategic infrastructure projects, the Boakai administration says it is laying the foundation for a more connected, economically vibrant, and inclusive Liberia, while advancing the goals of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.