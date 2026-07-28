Liberia: Weah Mourns Gospel Icon Miracle Kettor

Former President George Manneh Weah has expressed profound sorrow over the death of renowned Liberian gospel artist and President of the Liberia Association of Gospel Musical Artists (LAGMA), Madam Miracle Kettor, describing her passing as a great loss to the nation, the Christian community, and Liberia's music industry.

In a statement issued by his office on Friday, July 24, 2026, Former President Weah identified with the bereaved Kettor family and extended his heartfelt condolences following the death of Madam Kettor, who passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

The former Liberian leader also sympathized with the Liberia Association of Gospel Musical Artists (LAGMA), the country's broader music industry, and Christians across Liberia, saying the nation has lost one of its most dedicated gospel ministers and cultural icons.

Former President Weah described Madam Kettor's death as deeply saddening, noting that she played a significant leadership role in strengthening Liberia's gospel music community during her tenure as President of LAGMA.

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According to him, Kettor became "a pillar of stability" within the association following her historic election and subsequent re-election to serve a second term as president of the organization.

The former President praised the late gospel singer not only for her musical talent but also for her unwavering commitment to promoting Christian values and advocating for positive social change.

He described Madam Kettor as "a true patriot, soul winner for Christ, and an advocate for social justice in Liberia and humanity in general through her gospel music."

Weah said Kettor's dedication to advancing the mission of LAGMA and strengthening Liberia's gospel music industry earned her the admiration and respect of many across the country.

He noted that her contributions extended beyond music, touching the lives of countless Liberians through her faith, leadership, and service to humanity.

According to the former President, Madam Kettor's lasting impact on the Liberia Association of Gospel Musical Artists, the Christian community, and the nation will continue to inspire future generations.

He stressed that her life and work would remain "a sobering reminder and reflection of her enduring legacy."

Former President Weah concluded by praying that God would comfort the Kettor family, members of LAGMA, the Christian community, Liberia's gospel music fraternity, and all Liberians as they mourn the loss of one of the country's most respected gospel artists.

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He urged them to take solace in the Lord during what he described as a difficult period of grief and national mourning.