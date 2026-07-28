Liberia: RNC Sounds Alarm Over Proposed 2 Percent Electoral Threshold, Warns Against Future Political Exclusion

Monrovia — The Reformers National Congress, RNC, has launched a blistering attack on the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, alleging that ongoing discussions surrounding the possible application of a 2% electoral threshold could be used to shrink Liberia's political space and sideline opposition parties ahead of future elections.

In a statement titled "They Are Ready to Steal Again," the opposition party warned that any rigid enforcement of the threshold would undermine democratic participation and erode public confidence in Liberia's electoral system.

The statement, signed by the party's Political Leader, Alexander Ndorbor Kollie, accused the Boakai administration of pursuing what it described as a politically motivated agenda aimed at restricting competition rather than strengthening Liberia's democracy.

"It is evident that the man who has been considered a long-time statesman, President Joseph Boakai, is in fact a dirty politician," the statement read, alleging that the President is seeking to silence political competitors through changes in the electoral landscape.

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The RNC also questioned renewed discussions over the 2% threshold, arguing that the government should instead focus on tackling corruption, reducing the cost of governance and improving the living conditions of ordinary Liberians.

"Of all the legislations that should be put in place to better Liberia, our President and lawmakers are busy stopping Liberians from participating in an election process that should be free from manipulation," the party stated.

According to the RNC, any interpretation of the election law that excludes political parties from future participation based on the electoral threshold would contradict the democratic principles of inclusiveness, equal participation and fair political competition.

Questions the untimely resignation of Former NEC Chair

The opposition party also revisited the departure of former National Elections Commission Chairperson Davidetta Brown Lansanah, suggesting that her untimely resignation has fueled concerns about the Commission's independence.

The RNC praised Lansanah's leadership, describing her tenure as one that produced peaceful, credible and transparent elections, including the historic 2023 presidential election that resulted in the peaceful transfer of power.

Without presenting evidence, the party alleged that Lansanah's resignation was intended to pave the way for leadership more favorable to the current administration.

The statement further cautioned the current NEC leadership, including Commissioner Barsee Leo Kpangbai Wendor, to remain neutral and avoid interpretations of the election law that could undermine public trust in the Commission.

"The Commission must avoid reopening contentious interpretative debates that risk destabilizing the fragile trust built over successive electoral cycles," the statement said.

Calls for National Consensus

The RNC argued that any decision regarding the application of the electoral threshold should be preceded by broad national consultation involving political parties, civil society organizations and other key stakeholders.

According to the party, electoral laws should strengthen democracy rather than narrow political participation.

While criticizing the current administration, the RNC reaffirmed its commitment to peaceful democratic engagement and pledged to continue advocating for what it called a fair and inclusive electoral process.

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"We reaffirm our commitment to peaceful democratic engagement and the advancement of a Liberia where all political voices are treated equitably under the law," the statement concluded.

Growing Debate

The RNC's statement comes amid increasing public debate over the interpretation of provisions of Liberia's New Elections Law relating to the legal status of registered political parties that fail to secure at least two percent of valid votes in national elections.

The issue has generated legal and political discussions over whether the threshold should be strictly enforced and what implications such a decision could have for Liberia's multiparty democracy.

Neither the National Elections Commission nor the Executive Mansion had publicly responded to the RNC's allegations as of press time.