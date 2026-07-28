Nigeria: Oyo APC Governorship Candidate Names Campaign Director-General

The appointment comes as political parties begin early preparations for the 2027 Oyo governorship election.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Sharafadeen Alli, has appointed former Akinyele Local Government Area Chairman, Yemi Aderibigbe, as Director-General (DG) of his campaign council ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The appointment, announced on Tuesday, marks one of the APC's earliest major campaign decisions as the party begins to consolidate its structure for what is expected to be a keenly contested governorship race.

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In a statement announcing the appointment, Mr Alli said Mr Aderibigbe who is a lawyer was selected because of his experience in grassroots mobilisation, party organisation and public administration.

He expressed confidence that the former council chairman would coordinate the party's statewide campaign and strengthen its efforts to reclaim power in Oyo State.

Mr Alli described Mr Aderibigbe as a seasoned grassroots politician who has remained active in progressive politics since serving as chairman of Akinyele Local Government.

"Yemi Aderibigbe is one of the pillars of progressive politics in our dear state. He has made immense contributions to the political, social and economic development of Oyo State," Mr Alli said.

He urged the new campaign DG to deploy his leadership experience to coordinate campaign activities, mobilise party members and broaden the APC's support base across the state.

Mr Aderibigbe served as chairman of Akinyele Local Government Area between 2008 and 2011 before his appointment as Special Adviser on Transport during the administration of former Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

He later joined the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, first as Senior Special Assistant before being appointed Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters. He resigned from the position in October 2021.

Mr Aderibigbe subsequently served APC's Deputy DG in the 2023 governorship campaign where the party fielded the then-governorship candidate, Teslim Folarin, to challenge Mr Makinde.

Oyo 2027 governorship race

Mr Alli secured the APC governorship ticket after defeating other aspirants, including former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, in the party's primary election.

Mr Alli's victory positioned him to challenge incumbent Governor Makinde's candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, contesting on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

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Although Governor Makinde is serving his second and final term, the election is expected to be fiercely contested as political parties begin to position their preferred successors. The APC is seeking to return to power after losing the governorship to the PDP in 2019.

Political observers said the early appointment of a campaign DG reflects the APC's strategy of commencing grassroots mobilisation well ahead of the election.