Senegal: Diomaye Faye Breaks With Sonko, Launches New Party in Senegal

Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye launched a new political party called Kiiraay, on Saturday, following his high-profile falling-out with his former mentor and ex-prime minister, Ousmane Sonko, and his party, Pastef.

The Senegalese President unveiled his Kiiraay party at a gathering in the capital Dakar on Saturday, describing it as "the majority party in this country".

He was surrounded by a packed assembly of hundreds of supporters, who could not fit inside the hotel conference room and had to wait outside in searing heat, carrying signs and wearing decorative scarves that read "Vive Diomaye".

Announcing the new party, whose slogan is "Republican Patriots", Diomaye Faye said it was built on "republic, ethics, transparency, fraternity and work".

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Kiiraay means "shield" or "protection" in the local Wolof language.

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New hope for some

Waiting outside the launch venue in the heat, Mamo Khady Sall, 43, who came to the assembly with a group of 15 other women from the Dakar suburb of Yeumbeul, described Faye as a "man of peace".

She said she disliked Sonko fiercely and refused even to say his name.

Ibra Faye, an economist and financial engineer from Dakar, said he was hopeful Faye could implement some of those changes now that there was less discord within his administration.

"After two years in power, we realise that the requested changes were simply not possible under the current setup of his party," the 54-year-old told AFP.

"He could not implement the policies or actions he wanted to pursue," he added.

Senegal is grappling with a crisis stemming from the revelation of misreported debt under the previous government.

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End of an alliance

The electoral victory of the ruling Pastef party, led by Ousmane Sonko, in 2024 had swept Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to power.

He and Faye had campaigned on a platform of change, pledging economic transformation, social justice and a fight against corruption.

Many in Senegal believe that Faye essentially owes his position as president to Sonko, his former mentor, who would almost certainly have taken the top job had he not been barred from running in the West African country's 2024 presidential election due to a defamation conviction.

Faye appointed Sonko prime minister immediately after becoming president, but the relationship eventually soured.

Faye and Sonko were engaged in a months-long power struggle, culminating when Faye dismissed Sonko as prime minister on 22 May.

The two men fell out over disagreements on how Senegal should tackle its massive public debt, among other policy issues.

But Sonko soon became speaker of the National Assembly and remains the leader of Pastef, which retains a large majority in parliament.

Sonko had won a following among young Senegalese after a power struggle with former president Macky Sall, who ruled from 2012 to 2024, and thanks to his pan-Africanist rhetoric.

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Building towards a majority

While Kiiraay has yet to prove itself electorally, several Pastef officials and activists have recently announced their resignation to join the presidential camp.

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Faye's communications team has said the new party will hold a congress after the country's current rainy season.

Not everyone is convinced, however. Yoor Yoor, a daily newspaper close to Pastef, played down the departures on its front page on Friday. There had been, it said, "a few dozen high-profile resignations" against what it described as a "tidal wave" of new memberships for Pastef.

Sonko remains the undisputed leader of Pastef, which controls 130 of the 165 seats in Senegal's single legislative chamber, and is speaker of parliament.

The National Assembly also passed a bill in late June reducing the president's powers. This included barring the head of state from leading a political party or a coalition of parties. However, the Constitutional Council struck down the measure less than a fortnight later.

(with newswires)