Malawi/Nigeria: Malawi Stun 10-Time Champions Nigeria in Five-Goal Wafcon Thriller

29 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula,

WAFCON debutants Malawi produced a sensational upset in Rabat, beating defending champions Nigeria 3-2 in a dramatic Group C opener.

Two goals from Temwa Chawinga and a strike from captain Tabitha Chawinga saw the Scorchers secure a famous victory over the 10-time African champions at the Al Madina Stadium.

Coach Lovemore Fazili's side executed a disciplined game plan from the outset, absorbing heavy pressure from the tournament favorites while seeking to catch them on the counter-attack.

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A cagey first half saw Malawi defend resolutely, though both sides lacked clinical edge in the final third. Despite squandering several set-piece opportunities, the Scorchers held the continent's most successful women's side to a goalless draw at the break.

The match exploded into life late in the second half. Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with a clinical finish, before elder sister Tabitha doubled Malawi's lead six minutes later to stun the Super Falcons.

Nigeria handed themselves a lifeline in the 90th minute when captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted from the penalty spot following a handball by Malawi defender Mkandawire.

Temwa Chawinga looked to have put the result beyond doubt in the 95th minute, registering her brace to make it 3-1. However, Uchenna Kanu set up a tense final minute when she punished a breakdown in the Malawian defense in the 98th minute, but the debutants held on for a famous win.

The result leaves Malawi second in Group C on three points, behind leaders Zambia, who defeated Egypt 6-0 earlier in the day.

Defeating a Nigerian side that has dominated African women's football for decades--and remains the only African nation to reach the knockout stages of both the World Cup and the Olympics--marks a historic milestone for Malawian sport.

The Scorchers return to action on Saturday, 1 August against Egypt at the Stade Prince Moulay Al Hassan, before concluding their group stage campaign against Zambia on Wednesday, 5 August.

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