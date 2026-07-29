Nigeria: Glasgow 2026 - Ajayi, Adeshina Deliver Athletics Bronze Medals for Nigeria

28 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme stormed to gold in a Games record of 9.83 seconds, while Australia's Lachlan Kennedy claimed silver in a personal best of 9.85 seconds. Ajayi held off South Africa's Gift Leotlela, who finished fourth in 9.91 seconds.

Nigeria's athletics team endured a difficult rainy evening at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday as Kanyinsola Ajayi and Temitope Adeshina both claimed bronze medals in their respective events.

Ajayi made history by becoming the first Nigerian male sprinter in 20 years to win a Commonwealth Games 100m medal, finishing third in a high-quality final in 9.90 seconds.

The last Nigerian man to stand on the Commonwealth Games 100m podium was Olusoji Fasuba, who won silver at the 2006 Games in Melbourne.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme stormed to gold in a Games record of 9.83 seconds, while Australia's Lachlan Kennedy claimed silver in a personal best of 9.85 seconds. Ajayi held off South Africa's Gift Leotlela, who finished fourth in 9.91 seconds.

The bronze medal was somewhat of an anticlimax for the 20-year-old, who had earlier won his semi-final in 9.94 seconds despite drizzling rain, qualifying comfortably for the final.

There was also something to cheer for Team Nigeria in the women's high jump, where Temitope Adeshina cleared 1.90m to secure another bronze medal.

The Nigerian finished behind Australia's Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers, who both cleared 1.93m, but Adeshina showed remarkable progress by improving on her 10th-place finish at her Commonwealth Games debut four years ago.

The double podium finish adds to Nigeria's growing medal haul after an impressive opening four days dominated by para powerlifting and weightlifting.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.