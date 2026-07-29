Nigeria: Police Arrest Fourth Suspect in Unijos Student's Killing

Police say the latest arrest follows "sustained intelligence gathering and discreet investigation" into the alleged torture and killing of 25-year-old University of Jos student Ibrahim Mbaya over an iPhone theft accusation.

The police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the alleged torture and killing of 25-year-old University of Jos student, Ibrahim Mbaya, as investigations into the incident continue.

The latest suspect, identified as Tisloh Joshua, was arrested by operatives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) following what the police described as sustained intelligence gathering.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, the command said efforts were ongoing to arrest other suspects believed to have participated in the incident.

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"The suspect is currently in police custody while the investigation is ongoing. Efforts have also been intensified to apprehend other suspects who are currently at large," Mr Alabo said.

Earlier arrests

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that three suspects, Rinji Fwanji, Emmanuel Newyear and Nensemka Fwanji, were arrested after Mr Mbaya allegedly died from injuries sustained during hours of torture by fellow students over accusations that he stole an iPhone 12.

The incident reportedly occurred on 26 July at an off-campus apartment behind City of David in the Ring Road area of Jos North Local Government Area.

Police said they received a report at about 11:20 p.m. after some youths brought the unconscious victim to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), where doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

Investigators said one of the suspects, Mr Newyear, was captured in a viral video allegedly assaulting the deceased with a large wooden plank.

Police said the suspects admitted they attacked Mr Mbaya over allegations that he stole an iPhone instead of reporting the matter to law enforcement authorities.

The incident sparked outrage across the University of Jos community after videos showing the victim being tied up and subjected to prolonged torture circulated on social media.

Investigation continues

Announcing the latest arrest, the police said they remained committed to ensuring that everyone connected to the killing is brought to justice.

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"The Plateau State Police Command reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring that every individual connected with this unfortunate incident is identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law," the statement said.

The police also assured the deceased's family that justice would be pursued while renewing its condemnation of jungle justice.

It urged members of the public to report suspected crimes to security agencies instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Growing concerns

The latest arrest comes amid growing concerns over security within and around the University of Jos community.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported the discovery of the beheaded body of a middle-aged farmer on farmland within the university environment, an incident that heightened fears among students and residents.

The killing of Mr Mbaya has also drawn widespread condemnation from the University of Jos Alumni Association, which described the incident as a senseless act of violence and called for a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation to ensure that all those responsible are prosecuted.