Nigeria: Court of Appeal Judgement Restores Confidence in Democracy - David Mark

Mr Mark described the appellate court's decision as a victory, not only for the ADC but also for Nigeria's democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has welcomed the Court of Appeal judgement nullifying the Federal High Court's earlier ruling deregistering the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Peter Lifu, a judge of the Federal High Court, ordered on 15 June that INEC deregister ADC and four other political parties, saying they failed to satisfy the constitutional requirements for their continued existence.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Tuesday overturned a lower court's judgement deregistering the five parties ahead of the 2027 general elections and other off-cycle polls coming up within the year.

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The other parties are the Accord Party, Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Mr Mark, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the ADC national chairman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the judgement had restored confidence in the nation's judiciary.

He described the appellate court's decision as a victory, not only for the ADC but also for Nigeria's democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law.

According to him, the court remains the last hope of the common man and the guardian of democracy.

"The verdict is a reassuring reminder that our judiciary can still rise above pressure and protect democracy, political pluralism and the constitutional rights of citizens and political parties," he said.

Mr Mark said that the attempt to deregister ADC represented a direct assault on multi-party democracy and an unfortunate effort to undermine Nigerians' constitutional rights to political participation.

He commended the appellate court justices for their courage, impartiality and commitment to justice, saying that the judgment had strengthened confidence in democratic institutions.

Mr Mark urged ADC candidates, members and supporters nationwide to remain resolute, united and focused on the party's mission of rescuing Nigeria through purposeful leadership and governance.

He said that the legal victory should serve as renewed motivation for party faithful to intensify grassroots mobilisation and work tirelessly toward success in the 2027 general elections.

"Our attention now returns fully to building a stronger, more united and people-oriented political platform that will offer Nigerians a credible alternative in 2027.

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"We must remain steadfast, disciplined and committed to the task ahead," he stated.

Mr Mark reaffirmed the party's unwavering commitment to democracy, the rule of law and peaceful political engagement, assuring Nigerians of policies that would promote unity, security, prosperity and justice.