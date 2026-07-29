Nigeria: Military Confirms Killing of Army Colonel By Gunmen in Abuja

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the DIA said Mr Ude was attacked by unidentified assailants at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, 27 July.

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has confirmed the killing of one of its senior officers, Abdussalam Ude, following a shooting at his residence in the Phase 5 Army Housing Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Ude, a Nigerian Army colonel, died during a gunfight with armed men who attempted to abduct him. The officer's wife, driver and security guard also sustained injuries during the attack.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the DIA said Mr Ude was attacked by unidentified assailants at about 10:45 p.m. on Monday, 27 July.

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"Security and Law Enforcement Agencies have commenced a full investigation into the incident, and every effort is being made to identify, arrest and prosecute those responsible." the statement signed by the acting assistant director, protocol, J.E. Oti, read.

The agency described the slain officer as a dedicated professional who served Nigeria with "exceptional dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment" to national defence and security.

"The Agency is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding the incident are thoroughly investigated," the statement added.

The DIA also extended condolences to Mr Ude's family, his colleagues and members of the Armed Forces.

Before his death, Mr Ude served in several strategic military intelligence and counter-terrorism positions, including operations against insurgents in Nigeria's North-east and international intelligence assignments in Chad and France.

The officer, who hailed from Enugu State, was due for promotion to the rank of brigadier general next year. His burial was scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Mambilla Mosque in Abuja in accordance with Islamic rites

Previous attack on the army estate

This is not the first attack on the estate.

In January 2024, gunmen invaded the Phase 2 section of the estate and abducted the wife and an in-law of a resident, Cyril Adikwu, after firing sporadically for several minutes.

The estate, which houses serving and retired military personnel alongside civilians, was thrown into panic as security operatives responded after the attackers had fled. Following the abduction, the kidnappers reportedly demanded a N30 million ransom for the release of the victims.

The estate was targeted again in April this year when suspected kidnappers attempted another attack. Security personnel engaged the assailants in a gun battle, killing one suspected kidnapper and foiling the attempted abduction of a resident. Police subsequently confirmed that an investigation into the incident had commenced.

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Abuja has witnessed a series of kidnapping incidents in recent years, particularly in satellite communities on the outskirts of the Nigerian capital. In response, security agencies have intensified operations across the city, leading to the arrest of several suspected kidnappers and the disruption of a number of criminal networks.