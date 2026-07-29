Liberia, France Eye Security Pact On Drug Trafficking

PARIS — Liberia and France have taken steps toward strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and transnational organized crime.

This follows a high-level meeting between the Embassy of Liberia in Paris and France's anti-narcotics agency, the Office Anti-Stupéfiants (OFAST).

The meeting was led by Liberia's Ambassador to France, Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay Sr., and brought together senior officials from both countries to discuss expanding collaboration in intelligence sharing, technical assistance, capacity building, and joint law enforcement efforts.

The Liberian delegation included Deputy Chief of Mission Emmanuel Saye Larmeh and Minister-Counselor for Press and Public Affairs Senve Darlington Tehmeh. They were received by OFAST Chief Dimitri Zoulas and Director of International Cooperation Perrine Boudin.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the discussions, OFAST officials outlined France's intelligence-led approach to combating narcotics trafficking and transnational organized crime, while both sides explored opportunities to strengthen institutional cooperation through information sharing, operational collaboration, and the exchange of best practices.

Ambassador Yorlay reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to working with international partners to address the growing threat posed by illicit drug trafficking and organized criminal networks.

He proposed negotiating and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) and OFAST to establish a formal framework for cooperation in intelligence sharing, technical assistance, institutional capacity building, and other joint initiatives. The proposal was welcomed by the French delegation.

The meeting also proposed that a high-level Liberian delegation comprising officials of the LDEA, the Liberia National Police (LNP), and the Ministry of Justice visit France to advance negotiations and conclude the proposed agreement while identifying priority areas for practical cooperation.

Both sides further agreed in principle that, following the anticipated signing of the MoU in Paris later this year, a reciprocal meeting would be held in Liberia to formally launch the partnership and adopt an implementation roadmap.

Liberia and France have maintained diplomatic relations since 1852, when France became the second major world power to recognize Liberia's independence. Officials from both countries said the longstanding relationship provides a strong foundation for expanding cooperation in law enforcement, counter-narcotics operations, institutional capacity building, and intelligence sharing.

The meeting concluded with both parties reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through enhanced security cooperation, expressing confidence that the proposed agreement and planned reciprocal engagements would deepen collaboration against illicit drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. -Dispatch