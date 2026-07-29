Liberia's Extractive Reforms Under Global Spotlight

Liberia is preparing to take its extractive sector reform agenda to the global stage after the Liberia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (LEITI) Multi-Stakeholder Group (MSG) unanimously approved the country's participation in the 2026 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) Global Conference in Belgium.

The decision, reached during an emergency meeting of the MSG on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, signals Liberia's determination to showcase its recent achievements in transparency, accountability, and natural resource governance while strengthening international partnerships and learning from global best practices in the management of extractive resources.

The conference, scheduled for October 2026, is regarded as the EITI's premier international gathering, bringing together government officials, civil society organizations, extractive industry leaders, development partners, investors, and transparency advocates from around the world to discuss emerging challenges, exchange experiences, and shape the future of extractive sector governance.

The emergency session was convened specifically to review and approve Liberia's proposed delegation, conference objectives, participation strategy, budget, and logistical arrangements.

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Opening the meeting, MSG Chair Proxy Madam Eudora Blay-Pitchards underscored the importance of ensuring Liberia is adequately prepared to participate in one of the world's most influential transparency forums.

She noted that the emergency sitting was necessary to allow all stakeholders to review the country's plans and ensure Liberia's participation aligns with its broader national priorities for improving governance, accountability, and responsible management of natural resources.

Providing an extensive briefing on the conference, Head of the LEITI Secretariat, Mr. Jeffrey Yates, described the EITI Global Conference as one of the organization's most significant international platforms for advancing transparency and accountability across the extractive industries.

"The EITI Global Conference remains one of the organization's most significant international platforms, bringing together government representatives, civil society organizations, industry leaders, development partners, and global stakeholders to discuss emerging issues, exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships, and promote transparency and accountability in the management of natural resources," Yates told members.

He explained that Liberia's participation comes at a critical time as the country continues implementing reforms designed to improve governance in the mining, petroleum, and other extractive sectors.

According to Yates, the conference will provide Liberia with an opportunity to showcase the country's progress under the EITI framework while learning from innovative international practices that can further strengthen transparency, public participation, and institutional accountability.

He emphasized that participation in the global conference goes beyond attendance, describing it as an opportunity for Liberia to present its reform story before an international audience and deepen collaboration with development partners and fellow EITI implementing countries.

"The conference offers Liberia an important platform to highlight the progress we have made in implementing the EITI Standard, strengthen existing partnerships, engage in knowledge-sharing, and gain valuable insights into global best practices that can further improve governance within Liberia's extractive sector," Yates said.

The LEITI Secretariat subsequently presented a comprehensive participation plan outlining the proposed composition of Liberia's delegation, projected budget, conference objectives, expected outcomes, and logistical arrangements.

Members were informed that Liberia intends to use the conference to demonstrate significant reforms undertaken in recent years, particularly initiatives aimed at expanding public access to extractive sector information, strengthening stakeholder participation, promoting open data, and improving accountability in the management of the country's natural resources.

The Secretariat further indicated that Liberia's participation will create opportunities to strengthen relationships with international development institutions, donor partners, private sector actors, and transparency organizations supporting reforms within the extractive industries.

MSG members also emphasized the importance of leveraging the conference to position Liberia as a regional leader in extractive governance while attracting new technical partnerships capable of supporting future reforms.

Following extensive deliberations, the proposed participation plan was presented for approval.

The motion was duly moved and seconded by members of the Multi-Stakeholder Group before receiving unanimous endorsement.

The approval officially authorizes Liberia's participation in the October conference and paves the way for the country's delegation to engage global stakeholders on emerging issues affecting the extractive industries.

Liberia's upcoming participation comes only days after the country received international recognition for its performance under the 2023 EITI Standard.

In its latest validation exercise announced on July 21, 2026, the EITI International Secretariat awarded Liberia an overall score of 80 out of 100, rating the country's implementation as "Very Good."

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The assessment recognized Liberia's progress in aligning extractive sector transparency with national development priorities, strengthening public debate, expanding access to information through digital platforms, and enhancing stakeholder engagement.

The validation also acknowledged Liberia's innovative communication strategies, including simplified reporting, local-language publications, infographics, and nationwide public outreach initiatives designed to improve citizens' understanding of extractive sector governance.

Although the report commended Liberia's achievements, it also encouraged continued reforms in areas including beneficial ownership disclosures, environmental transparency, data quality, community benefit-sharing, and machine-readable reporting.

Officials believe participation in the Belgium conference will provide Liberia with valuable opportunities to learn from countries that have successfully addressed many of these challenges while showcasing the country's own experiences in implementing transparency reforms.

The conference is also expected to strengthen Liberia's voice in global policy discussions on responsible resource governance, anti-corruption efforts, domestic revenue mobilization, energy transition, environmental accountability, and inclusive development.