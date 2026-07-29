Liberia: Samuel Jackson Challenges Homicide Charges, Questions Autopsy Findings

Monrovia — Political commentator Samuel P. Jackson has publicly rejected the criminal case against him over the death of his wife, Attorney Ntombikayise Innocentia "Toni" Khumalo, accusing the Liberian government and the Liberia National Police of orchestrating what he described as a politically motivated prosecution aimed at silencing one of its critics.

Speaking Tuesday during a press conference at his Gayetown residence, Jackson maintained his innocence and launched a blistering attack on Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, alleging that police prematurely portrayed him as guilty while withholding key medical evidence from the public.

"This is not justice. It is a political witch hunt," Jackson declared, claiming the government had built its case on speculation rather than conclusive medical findings.

Jackson is currently facing charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide in connection with the March 13, 2026 death of his South African-born wife, who died at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Medical Center after suffering severe head injuries.

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Challenges Police Investigation

Jackson recounted that Khumalo was found unconscious in their bedroom on March 12 and initially taken to St. Joseph Catholic Hospital before being transferred to JFK Hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery but died the following morning.

He criticized the police response immediately following her death, alleging that heavily armed officers surrounded his residence less than two hours after she passed away.

According to Jackson, investigators relied on "street gossip" and speculation rather than objective evidence, while publicly releasing graphic photographs of his late wife that he said violated her dignity and unfairly fueled public outrage against him.

"The decision to expose those images to public view was not an act of justice or professionalism. It was calculated to inflame public sentiment against me," he said.

Questions Delay Over Autopsy Report

A central focus of Jackson's press conference was the government's handling of the autopsy report.

He said police had promised the autopsy findings would be released within 72 hours following the March 16 examination but nearly five months later had still not officially disclosed the report.

Jackson told reporters that prosecutors recently informed the court they did not have the autopsy and toxicology reports in their possession when his lawyers sought disclosure of evidence.

However, he claimed he later obtained what he described as an authentic copy of the autopsy report through an anonymous source and said hospital authorities had confirmed its authenticity.

The report, according to Jackson, concludes that Khumalo died from "non-self-inflicted blunt force injuries to the chest and resulting from backwards accelerated-decelerated injury to the back of the head," and classified the manner of death as homicidal.

Jackson questioned what he described as inconsistencies between that report and the indictment filed against him.

"The government now faces a dilemma," he said. "How does it reconcile the stated cause of death in the indictment with the conclusions in this purported autopsy report?"

He further argued that the indictment filed in April stated only that the head injury "may have been inflicted by a blunt object as a result of a human hit or fall backwards from a distant height," language he characterized as speculative rather than definitive.

Cites Hospital Medical Report

Jackson also referenced the medical report prepared by JFK Hospital's Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr. Alvin Nah.

According to the report, Khumalo was admitted unconscious after being referred from St. Joseph Catholic Hospital with severe traumatic brain injury and multiple intracranial hemorrhages.

The report states that she underwent emergency neurosurgical intervention to relieve pressure caused by bleeding in the brain. Despite surgery and intensive supportive care, her condition deteriorated due to what doctors described as probable brainstem herniation. She was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. on March 13 after resuscitation efforts failed.

The hospital report, a copy seen by FrontPage Africa, notes that Khumalo arrived with a deep laceration to the back of her head and severe intracranial bleeding but does not specifically describe bruising to the chest.

Jackson argued that bruising later cited by investigators was consistent with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) administered by medical personnel rather than evidence of assault.

State's Allegations

According to the indictment returned by a Special Grand Jury for Montserrado County, prosecutors allege that Jackson assaulted his wife, causing injuries that ultimately led to her death.

The indictment alleges that Jackson was the last person with Khumalo before she was found critically injured inside their locked residence and contends that she had previously complained to friends about alleged domestic violence.

Prosecutors also allege Jackson knew his wife suffered from alcohol withdrawal seizures but failed to provide adequate care and instead continued providing her with alcoholic beverages.

The indictment further references text messages, photographs, witness statements and police findings which investigators contend support allegations of previous abuse.

Jackson has denied all of the allegations.

Political Motivation Alleged

Jackson argued that the timing of developments in the case coincided with his renewed criticism of the Boakai administration, particularly over the government's handling of recent drug trafficking investigations.

He suggested that authorities are using the prosecution as a means of political retaliation.

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"Ladies and gentlemen, we are bringing this matter to the public because it increasingly appears to be less a search for justice and more a political charade intended to silence a vocal critic of the government," he said. "The sudden emergence of this autopsy report comes after I ended my silence and began publicly criticizing the government, particularly on the drug issue. We have also seen attacks from surrogates aligned with the government. The government now faces a dilemma: how does it reconcile the stated cause of death in the indictment with the conclusions in this purported autopsy report?"

"I cannot fight the full power of the State alone," he said. "But I can expose these actions to the Liberian people."

Jackson also appealed for the release of his wife's remains, noting that nearly five months after her death her body remains in a funeral home's freezer, a situation he said has caused additional anguish for her family.

Case Awaits Trial

Jackson remains under indictment on charges of manslaughter and negligent homicide before Criminal Court "A" in Monrovia.

The government has not publicly responded to the latest allegations raised during Tuesday's press conference.

The case remains pending before the court, where prosecutors will have the burden of presenting evidence to support the charges, while Jackson will have the opportunity to challenge that evidence in accordance with Liberia's criminal justice process.