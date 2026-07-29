Liberia: SUP Petitions Pres. Boakai's Administration, Demands Urgent Action On Jobs, Justice and Governance Reforms

Monrovia — The Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia(UL) has submitted a sweeping petition to the Government of Liberia(GoL), demanding immediate action to address what it described as the country's "rampant and unbearable crises of jobs and justice."

Addressed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, the petition outlines a series of economic, governance and judicial reforms that the student movement says are necessary to rescue Liberia from deepening poverty, unemployment and institutional failure.

SUP in a major July 26, Liberia's Independence protest, held on Monday, July 27, said the petition reflects the frustrations of thousands of unemployed university graduates, technical and vocational school graduates, struggling families and vulnerable Liberians who continue to face worsening economic hardship.

According to SUP Chairman, Odecious Mulbah, the country's abundant natural resources have failed to translate into improved living conditions for ordinary citizens.

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"The March for Jobs and Justice is more than just a march," the petition states.

"It is an articulation of unsettled grievances, a response to the accumulation of contradictions in society and the refusal of the Liberian government to address them," SUP Chairman Mulbah asserts.

He further questioned why Liberia continues to struggle with widespread poverty and unemployment despite nearly two centuries of independence and significant natural resource wealth.

Chairman Mulbah argued that structural weaknesses in governance and the economy have allowed national resources to benefit a privileged few while leaving the majority of Liberians excluded from meaningful economic opportunities.

He also criticized what its party described as excessive foreign influence over Liberia's economic policies, alleging that international financial institutions continue to shape fiscal priorities while domestic governance remains plagued by patronage, nepotism, cronyism and tribalism.

Beyond economic concerns, SUP raised issues surrounding justice and accountability, calling for transparent investigations into alleged human rights abuses and other cases involving violence against citizens.

The student movement further expressed concern over what it described as attempts to interfere with the independence of student and youth organizations, arguing that such actions undermine democratic participation and civic engagement.

Major Demands

Among its principal demands, SUP called on the Boakai's Administration to immediately develop and implement a transparent and non-partisan national employment strategy aimed at creating thousands of jobs for Liberians, with a proposed minimum monthly salary of US$500 or its Liberian dollar equivalent.

The organization also urged the government to expand access to financing for young entrepreneurs while investing in skills development programs for Liberian youth.

In one of its most far-reaching proposals, SUP called for the nationalization of major sectors of the Liberian economy--including mining, logging, agriculture, fisheries and banking--arguing that state ownership would create jobs and generate resources for investments in education, healthcare, roads and other critical infrastructure.

The petition also called for a 50 percent reduction in the salaries of senior government officials, including the President, Vice President, Speaker, Senate Pro Tempore, Chief Justice, lawmakers, ministers and heads of state-owned enterprises.

According to SUP, the savings should instead be used to increase the salaries of civil servants, teachers, healthcare workers and members of the Armed Forces of Liberia by the same proportion.

The student movement further urged the government to allocate at least 10 percent of the national budget to agriculture in line with the Maputo Declaration, saying increased investment in the sector would create employment opportunities while addressing food insecurity.

SUP also called for stronger implementation of Liberia's Liberianization Policy to protect local farmers and Liberian-owned businesses from what it described as unfair foreign competition.

Calls for Justice and Institutional Reform

On justice and governance, the organization demanded prompt and transparent investigations into alleged human rights violations and other reported abuses, insisting that perpetrators be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

The petition also called for independent investigations into allegations of rape and sexual violence, urging authorities to prosecute suspects without political interference while ensuring survivors receive protection, medical care and psychosocial support.

Additionally, SUP condemned the removal of Montserrado County District #10 Representative Yekeh Kolubah, describing the action as politically motivated and warning that failure to reverse the decision could trigger what it termed "mass citizen action."

The student organization further demanded modernization and expansion of the University of Liberia and called on the Liberia National Police to refrain from the use of force against peaceful student protesters and civilians.

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Warning to Government

In concluding the petition, SUP emphasized that its demands should not be viewed as symbolic or rhetorical but as a reflection of the lived realities confronting ordinary Liberians.

The organization maintained that economic exclusion and inconsistent justice continue to threaten national stability and public confidence in government institutions.

While reaffirming its commitment to peaceful and lawful civic engagement, SUP warned that failure by the government to respond to its demands would result in intensified public action.

"We reaffirm that our engagement remains anchored in peaceful, lawful, and principled civic responsibility," the petition stated. "However, history consistently demonstrates that when legitimate grievances are ignored, the consequences extend beyond the moment and shape the trajectory of nations."

The petition was signed by SUP Secretary-General David Howard Jr. and approved by Chairman Mulbah on behalf of the organization's 34th Politburo and Central Committee.