Liberia: Margibi Farmer Urges Greater Government Support for Agriculture On Independence Day

As Liberia marked its 179th Independence Day, a longtime farmer in Margibi County called on the government to intensify support for local farmers, saying increased investment in agriculture is critical to achieving food security, creating jobs, and reducing the country's dependence on imported food.

Edward G. Nguma, a farmer with more than 20 years of experience, made the appeal during an interview with Clean Communications Network-Liberia at his farm in Cotton Tree Community, Division 44, over the weekend.

Nguma said while farmers across the country remain committed to increasing production, the lack of modern farming equipment and technical support continues to hinder expansion.

"We are working hard on our farms and want to expand, but clearing the bush by hand is very difficult," Nguma said.

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He urged the government, through the Ministry of Agriculture, to provide mechanized farming equipment, technical assistance, improved farming inputs, and other forms of support to help local producers increase output.

Nguma currently cultivates more than five acres of land under a mixed-farming system, producing vegetables, rice, cassava, plantains, and other crops that contribute to food supplies within his community.

He argued that experienced farmers who have consistently invested their time and resources into agriculture deserve greater government backing because they are already playing a significant role in boosting domestic food production and supporting rural livelihoods.

According to him, strengthening local agriculture would reduce Liberia's reliance on imported food while improving the country's overall food security.

Beyond government support, Nguma challenged young Liberians, particularly graduates with agricultural qualifications, to put their classroom knowledge into practice by engaging in commercial farming.

He said too many graduates pursue office jobs or seek employment with large companies instead of contributing directly to agricultural production.

"Firestone cannot employ everyone," he said. "Many people who studied agriculture are looking only for office jobs, and that is affecting the country's agricultural sector. We need to do more as a nation, and I believe that will help Liberia."

He emphasized that agriculture offers enormous opportunities for entrepreneurship, employment, and national development if young professionals are willing to embrace the sector.

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Nguma expressed optimism that increased government investment in agriculture would not only improve food production but also stimulate economic growth and create sustainable employment opportunities for thousands of Liberians.

As the nation reflects on 179 years of independence, he urged policymakers to make agriculture a central pillar of Liberia's development agenda, stressing that empowering local farmers remains one of the most effective ways to strengthen the economy and ensure long-term food security.

"With the right support," he said, "Liberian farmers can produce more, feed the nation, and help build a stronger economy."