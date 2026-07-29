Liberia: Fejal to Showcase Liberia's Peace Journey in Public Photo Exhibition

MONROVIA — The Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL) will on Wednesday host a major public photo exhibition designed to spotlight Liberia's transition from civil conflict to peace, while promoting reconciliation, historical memory, and transitional justice.

The exhibition, titled "Liberia's Next Chapter: A Photo Exhibition on Justice, Peace, and Renewal," will be held on Wednesday, July 29, at the WIPNET Office in Invincible Park, Monrovia, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Organized under the PeaceGen Liberia: The Generation for Peace Project, the exhibition forms part of Activity A1.1.5 - Picture This: Youth Through the Lens of Peace and Security, an initiative that uses photography and visual storytelling to stimulate dialogue on peacebuilding, justice, and national healing.

According to FeJAL, the exhibition will document Liberia's journey from years of armed conflict to recovery, remembrance, justice, and renewal through carefully curated photographs, historical archives, and survivor-centered narratives.

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Organizers said the event is intended to encourage visitors to reflect on the country's past, engage in conversations about reconciliation, and renew their commitment to building a peaceful, united, and inclusive Liberia.

The exhibition will also feature interactive activities, including the Peace Reflection Wall, Peace Letter Box Archive, and Memorial Line, providing participants with opportunities to share personal reflections, honor victims of the conflict, and contribute to the country's ongoing peacebuilding process.

The event is expected to bring together representatives of government institutions, civil society organizations, development partners, the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC), survivors and conflict-affected communities, youth and women's organizations, academic institutions, media practitioners, and members of the public.

The PeaceGen Liberia Project is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the Embassy of Ireland.

The initiative is implemented by a consortium comprising the Kvinna till Kvinna Foundation, the Women NGO Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL), the Female Journalists Association of Liberia (FeJAL), the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL), the Alliance for Peace, Justice and Human Rights (APJHR), and the National Young Women's Political Council of Liberia (NYWPCL).

Through the project, the implementing partners aim to strengthen peacebuilding efforts by advancing justice, amplifying the voices of survivors, empowering young people, and fostering inclusive national dialogue as Liberia continues its post-conflict recovery.