Liberia: Ame University Launches Construction of 25-Classroom Annex

MONROVIA — The African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) has broken ground for the construction of a modern three-story academic annex featuring 25 classrooms, as part of efforts to expand learning facilities for its growing student population.

The project, launched Tuesday at the university's main campus on Camp Johnson Road, is expected to be completed within eight months and is designed to accommodate the institution's enrollment of more than 7,000 students.

According to the university, the new facility will include 25 classrooms, administrative offices, a student intellectual hall, an indoor park with concrete benches and landscaped flower planters, gender-sensitive restrooms, commercial stalls, dual staircases, and wheelchair-accessible ramps to all upper floors.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Bishop Dr. Paul J. M. Kawimbe, Presiding Bishop of the 14th Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, described the project as a milestone for the institution.

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"Today, we are breaking ground not just for a structure, but for a center of human resource development and the delivery of quality higher education. This project reflects God's abundant blessings upon the 14th Episcopal District, Liberia, and the global community," Bishop Kawimbe said.

AME University President Rev. Dr. Alvin E. Attah said the project is a strategic response to the university's rapid growth and increasing demand for classroom space.

"With a rapidly growing student population that now exceeds 7,000, the need for additional classrooms cannot be overemphasized. We are not just building an annex; we are creating a modern, functional, accessible, and student-centered environment that advances quality education and prepares future leaders for Liberia and beyond," Attah said.

The project is being financed through a loan facility provided by International Bank (Liberia), reflecting the bank's confidence in the university's long-term vision.

International Bank Credit Manager Kojo Weeks reaffirmed the institution's support for the initiative, describing education as a critical investment in Liberia's future.

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with AME University to build a viable future together because investing in education is investing in Liberia's next generation of professionals," Weeks said.

University officials said the new annex will significantly improve the learning environment while supporting AMEU's continued expansion and commitment to providing quality higher education in Liberia.