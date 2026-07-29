Liberia: Alcod Eminent Chairman Wettee Receives Lifetime Leadership Award

The Eminent Chairman of the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), Emmanuel S. Wettee, has been honored with a Lifetime Leadership Award by Liberians in Australia in recognition of his decades of advocacy, visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to advancing dual citizenship and strengthening Liberia's global diaspora.

The honor was conferred Saturday during Liberia's 179th Independence Day Celebration in Perth, where Wettee served as the official Independence Day Orator and delivered a passionate address urging Liberians around the world to transform their diversity into a powerful force for national unity and development.

The award recognized Wettee's "tireless advocacy and outstanding leadership in advancing dual citizenship for natural-born Liberians and persons of Liberian parentage" and expressed appreciation for his enduring service, vision and commitment to the Liberian diaspora.

The presentation was made by Mr. Aaron N. D. Sawmadal, a prominent Liberian Australian cybersecurity professional, business leader and community advocate based in Western Australia.

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Sawmadal, who was the Liberal Party candidate for Mirrabooka during the 2021 Western Australian State Election, is the Executive Chairman of Sawmadal Services Pty Ltd and is widely recognized for promoting technology, innovation and responsible business development. A Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), he has remained active in both Australia's multicultural community and the Liberian diaspora, championing youth empowerment, civic participation, cultural preservation and stronger community institutions.

July 24tth, 2026-The Eminent was met on arrival at Perth Airport by Mr. Sylvanus Konneh Secretary, Mrs. Rebecca Ross, Vice President and Mrs. Josephine Doe , President of The Liberian Community of Western Australia

'Unity in Diversity' Must Become a Way of Life

Delivering the keynote address under the theme "Unity in Diversity," Wettee said Liberia's Independence Day should be more than a celebration of nationhood--it should serve as a moment of reflection on the country's identity, its shared history and its future aspirations.

"Every year, Independence Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on who we are as a people and nation, where we have come from, and where we hope to go," he told the gathering.

Acknowledging that Liberians now live across every continent, represent different political perspectives, counties, cultures and professional backgrounds, Wettee reminded the audience that one identity transcends every difference.

"Yet despite all of these differences, one thing continues to unite us: We are Liberians. Once a Liberian, always a Liberian," he declared.

Diversity Should Build, Not Divide

A central message of Wettee's oration was that diversity should never be viewed as a source of division but rather as a national asset capable of accelerating development.

He challenged Liberians to embrace the varied talents, professions, experiences and educational backgrounds found throughout the diaspora, arguing that every individual contribution strengthens the nation.

"Our diversity should never divide us. Instead, it should strengthen us," Wettee said, adding that development becomes possible when Liberians recognize the value of one another's skills and work collectively toward shared national goals.

Using everyday examples--from cooks and mechanics to nurses, doctors, engineers and entertainers, he illustrated how different professions complement one another and collectively improve society.

He further stressed that no single profession, organization or individual is more important than another, emphasizing that sustainable national development depends on collaboration.

Diaspora Remains Central to Liberia's Future

Reflecting on Liberia's growing engagement with its citizens abroad, Wettee described the diaspora as an indispensable partner in national development rather than a community separated from its homeland. "The Liberian diaspora is not simply living abroad," he said. "We remain an essential part of Liberia's present and future."

He pointed to the successful campaign for dual citizenship as evidence of what Liberians can accomplish when united around a common purpose.

Calling dual citizenship one of the diaspora's greatest achievements in recent years, Wettee said the reform reaffirmed that citizenship and national identity do not end simply because Liberians choose to live overseas.

As Chairman of ALCOD, he pledged to continue advocating for stronger engagement between Liberia and its global diaspora while encouraging broader participation in national development and democratic governance.

Politics Should Never Divide the Nation

Without referring to current political disputes, Wettee appealed for tolerance and reconciliation, warning against allowing political differences to fracture Liberia's national identity.

"Political differences should never become personal divisions," he said.

He added that county affiliations, regional identities and tribal differences should never overshadow the shared responsibility of building one Liberia.

"Our children are watching us," Wettee observed, urging Liberians to leave future generations an example rooted in unity, service and patriotism rather than conflict and division.

Greetings from Liberia

At the beginning of his address, Wettee conveyed greetings from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, officials responsible for diaspora affairs and organizers of upcoming diaspora conferences, describing himself as actively involved in advancing the government's policy of strengthening engagement with Liberians living abroad.

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He thanked the Liberian Community of Western Australia for inviting him to deliver the Independence Day oration and praised the community for preserving Liberian identity while strengthening relations between Liberia and Australia.

Recognition Reflects Decades of Advocacy

The Lifetime Leadership Award adds another milestone to Wettee's long record of public service and advocacy on behalf of Liberians in the diaspora.

In presenting the award, Liberians in Australia recognized his sustained leadership in advancing dual citizenship for natural-born Liberians and persons of Liberian parentage while acknowledging his enduring service, vision and commitment to diaspora engagement.

The recognition follows a series of recent honors bestowed upon Wettee by Liberian organizations at home and abroad, reflecting his decades-long role in promoting diaspora inclusion, citizenship reform and national development.

As Liberia celebrated 179 years of independence, organizers said Wettee's message served as a reminder that the country's greatest strength lies not in uniformity but in its ability to unite citizens across continents, professions and political backgrounds around a common vision for Liberia's future.