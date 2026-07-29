Liberia: Crowded Independence Day Venue Shuts Out Traditional Leaders

BUCHANAN — Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration in Grand Bassa County was marred by overcrowding after the main event venue reached full capacity, leaving traditional leaders, local residents, and some government officials unable to gain access to the hall.

Held at the Bassa Fair Grounds in Buchanan, the national celebration attracted a large turnout that exceeded the venue's seating capacity, forcing hundreds of invited guests to follow the proceedings from outside.

Shortly before the official program began, security personnel announced that no additional guests would be admitted because the remaining seats had been reserved for foreign dignitaries and accredited officials.

"There are no more seats, and we are not allowing anyone else into the hall. Please remain seated outside," a security officer told those waiting to enter.

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To accommodate those unable to gain access, organizers arranged chairs and installed a large television screen outside the venue to broadcast the ceremony.

Several traditional leaders and elders expressed disappointment at being excluded from the main hall despite attending the national event.

One elder said they had hoped to witness the ceremony from inside the venue but accepted the situation and remained outside to watch the proceedings on the outdoor screen.

A government official who was also denied entry said those outside continued to participate in the celebration by following the program on the live broadcast.

The incident raised questions about whether the venue was adequate to host an event of national significance, as hundreds of invited guests, residents, and visitors gathered for the country's 179th Independence Day observance.

Grand Bassa County hosted this year's Independence Day celebrations, drawing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, and visitors from across Liberia.

The county also appeared to receive more attention than several other parts of the country during the celebrations, with noticeably more decorations and official activities than were observed elsewhere.