Liberia: Minister Sparks Contempt, Fair Trial Concerns in Hotel-Africa Land Dispute

Public statements by Minister of Public Works Roland Lafayette Giddings over the ownership of a 5.58-acre parcel in the Hotel Africa Community, Virginia, have triggered intense legal debate, with lawyers warning that the Minister's comments amount to prejudicial, extrajudicial pronouncements on a matter pending before the Civil Law Court for Montserrado County.

The property at the center of the dispute is occupied by Seaview Golf Course, Liberia's only 18-hole international standard golf facility, developed and operated by prominent Liberian industrialist and General Manager of Monrovia Breweries, Inc., Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama.

The controversy was sparked during Minister Giddings' appearances on Prime FM's Prime Morning Drive show on July 21, 2026.

On both platforms, Minister Giddings is quoted as declaring categorically:

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"Dr. Oniyama doesn't own it! He didn't buy it!"

He is further quoted as stating that "whether he goes to court or not, the Government will repossess the land," alleging that individuals had "went and took the Hotel Africa property and built everywhere."

The Hotel Africa corridor, comprising approximately 393 acres surrounding the historic hotel built for the 1979 OAU Summit, is currently subject to a government reclamation drive. The government recently issued a 90-day eviction notice to all occupants as part of plans to rehabilitate the landmark property.

Legal observers and constitutional lawyers who reviewed the audio have raised alarm, noting that two related cases concerning the exact parcel are currently sub judice - pending before the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court.

Under Liberian law, the sub judice rule prohibits public commentary by parties, and particularly by high-ranking government officials, that has the tendency to prejudice the free, fair and transparent determination of a matter before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Critics argue Minister Giddings' comments violate the due process guarantees under Article 20(a) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, which guarantees every person a fair and impartial trial.

"The utterances presuppose that Dr. Oniyama and Seaview Golf Course's presence on the land is unlawful, which is precisely the question the Court must decide," a senior litigator familiar with the filing told this paper on condition of anonymity. "Such sweeping declarations by a sitting Minister expose a private citizen to public ridicule, defame his character, and constitute contemptuous, extrajudicial pronouncement. It is regrettable that a Minister in a Government that pronounces the rule of law as its cornerstone can threaten private property rights and openly declare that it will repossess land irrespective of court process."

Legal analysts also note that such statements could be construed as contempt of court, as they tend to bring the administration of justice into disrepute and exert executive pressure on the judiciary.

Court records obtained by this paper show a complex, layered dispute:

Case One - Judicial Review: On October 6, 2025, officials of the Ministry of Public Works, acting under Minister Giddings' authority, allegedly entered the Hotel Africa vicinity, marked private properties with inscriptions reading "MPW Remove," and erected cornerstones around parcels occupied by Seaview Golf Course.

On October 8, 2025, Dr. Oniyama, through his legal counsels, wrote to the Ministry asserting he is the bona fide owner and attaching copies of his title deeds to substantiate his claim.

In response, the Ministry reportedly informed Dr. Oniyama in writing that it would proceed to demolish the structures notwithstanding the presentation of deeds.

Dissatisfied, Dr. Oniyama in late October 2025 filed a Petition for Judicial Review against the Ministry of Public Works before the Civil Law Court. That petition remains pending and undetermined. The Court has since ordered the removal of the cornerstones planted by the Ministry.

Case Two - Cancellation of Deed: While the first petition was still pending, the General Services Agency (GSA) and the Ministry of Justice filed a separate Petition for Cancellation of Deed before the same court, naming Dr. Oniyama as 1st Respondent and Mr. Adam Monibah, former Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), as 2nd Respondent.

The petitioners contend that Dr. Oniyama's acquisition did not meet the required standards for public land sale and was not vetted by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

Oniyama's Defense: Lease, Lien, and First Refusal

In his Returns filed with the Court, Dr. Oniyama has refuted the claims as "unfounded and baseless," advancing three core legal arguments:

He acquired the properties through lawful purchase from the Government of Liberia via the Liberia Land Authority, in accordance with the Liberia Land Authority Act of 2018 and the Land Rights Act of 2016, which recognize private ownership and the LLA's statutory authority to convey public land.

Court records show that as early as January 20, 2004, the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs executed a Lease Agreement with Dr. Oniyama for 5.58 acres in the Hotel Africa vicinity. On December 10, 2004, the Ministry of State also granted him permission to use additional land for golf activities. That lease and permission, his lawyers argue, gave him lawful possession, a lien on the property, and a right of first refusal.

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To encourage his investment, the Government through the LLA later issued a Development Grant Deed to Seaview Golf Course. Unlike a fee simple deed, his counsel emphasizes, a Development Grant Deed is a conditional conveyance for use and occupancy - title remains with government and is revocable only if the purpose is violated. The golf course continues to operate for that stated purpose.

On the PPCC issue, the defense argues the Commission did not exist until 2010, years after the 2004 leases and permissions that placed Dr. Oniyama in possession. Therefore, the doctrine of first refusal and prior encumbrance exempts the transaction from fresh competitive bidding.

Dr. Oniyama also denies claims attributed to the Minister that he claimed 100 acres, stating all transactions were done transparently through the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs and the LLA.

The Civil Law Court, Sixth Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County, is expected to set a date for hearing of the consolidated matters. Until then, all parties remain constitutionally presumed to be lawfully in possession until a final judicial determination.