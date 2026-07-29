Liberia: Council of Churches Calls On Leaders to Govern With Integrity

As Liberia begins the final stretch toward its bicentennial in 2047, the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has shifted the national conversation beyond ceremonial patriotism, issuing a strong call for righteous leadership, national unity and responsible stewardship as the country's most urgent priorities.

In an Independence Day open letter to the President, the country's largest ecumenical Christian body argued that the nation's future will not be secured by its abundant natural resources alone, but by the character of its leaders, the unity of its people and the nation's willingness to govern according to principles of justice and accountability.

The message, signed by Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves Jr., President of the Liberia Council of Churches, comes at a time when the country continues to grapple with economic hardship, political polarization, youth unemployment and persistent concerns about governance, despite nearly two decades of democratic stability.

Rather than offering only congratulations, the Council challenged both government and citizens to reflect on the responsibilities that accompany the country's rich historical and spiritual heritage.

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"To whom much is given, much is required," the Council declared, citing Luke 12:48 as the biblical foundation for its appeal. It urged Liberia to pursue "righteous leadership," strengthen national unity, manage its natural resources responsibly, and allow the Church to continue serving as "the conscience of the nation."

The timing of the Church's intervention is significant. Independence Day messages often focus on patriotism, historical reflection and national achievements. The LCC, however, used the occasion to examine the country's future, arguing that Liberia now stands at a defining moment as it prepares to celebrate 180 years of nationhood next year and its bicentennial within two decades.

The Council warned that God's blessings carry corresponding obligations. "Righteousness exalts a nation," the statement reminded national leaders, while calling upon public officials to govern with integrity and citizens to continue praying for those entrusted with public office.

The message reflects a long-standing tradition in Liberia in which churches have periodically served not only as religious institutions but also as moral voices on national affairs.

Among the most topical elements of the statement is its emphasis on ethical leadership.

Without directly criticizing any administration, the Council's appeal comes amid continuing public debate over corruption, accountability and public trust in state institutions.

Its call for integrity echoes broader national discussions surrounding governance reforms and the effective management of public resources.

By grounding its message in biblical principles rather than partisan politics, the Council sought to elevate the discussion above political competition. The implication is that sustainable development depends not solely on economic policies but on the moral quality of leadership.

For Liberia, where governance reforms have remained central to successive administrations--from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's institutional rebuilding agenda to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's emphasis on accountability--the Church's message reinforces the view that institutions function best when guided by ethical leadership.

The LCC also placed unusual emphasis on national unity, describing Liberia as "one people, sixteen tribes, one destiny."

That message carries particular significance given Liberia's historical experience.

From the longstanding divisions between indigenous communities and Americo-Liberians to the political polarization that characterized much of the country's post-war democratic era, questions of national cohesion have repeatedly influenced governance and development.

The Council argued that unity should not simply be regarded as an ideal but as a practical requirement for national progress. "Our strength is in our oneness," it stated, urging Liberians to rise above social, political and ethnic differences.

The appeal complements recent Independence Day messages from both President Joseph Boakai and National Orator Dr. Herbert Brewer, who likewise emphasized national identity and shared historical consciousness as foundations for future development.

Another notable feature of the Council's letter was its emphasis on responsible stewardship of Liberia's natural resources. Liberia possesses substantial reserves of iron ore, gold, diamonds, timber, fertile agricultural land and abundant water resources.

Yet despite this wealth, many Liberians continue to face widespread poverty and unemployment.

The Council argued that these resources should not merely be consumed by the present generation but managed responsibly for future generations. That position reflects an increasingly common development perspective emphasizing sustainability, transparency and intergenerational equity in natural resource governance.

The statement therefore broadens the national discussion beyond resource extraction toward responsible management and equitable distribution.

Perhaps the strongest institutional statement in the release concerns the Church's understanding of its own role. Rather than limiting itself to spiritual ministry, the Council reaffirmed its responsibility to remain "the conscience of the nation."

That declaration is consistent with the historical role churches have played in Liberia's political development. Religious leaders were influential voices during periods of military rule, civil conflict, constitutional reform, peacebuilding and democratic transition.

The Council indicated that this prophetic responsibility includes speaking truth, defending justice and advocating for the poor while encouraging citizens to fulfill their civic responsibilities.

The LCC also presented the nation's story through a theological lens. Describing the country's independence as not merely political but "covenantal," it argued that Liberia occupies a unique place within Africa's historical and spiritual landscape.

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The Council cited Liberia's role as Africa's first independent republic, emphasizing that the nation's history carries responsibilities extending beyond its borders. Whether interpreted religiously or symbolically, the message seeks to inspire national confidence by reminding Liberians that their history includes resilience through civil conflict, the Ebola epidemic and recurring economic challenges.

The Council concluded with an optimistic outlook, expressing confidence that Liberia's best years remain ahead. Yet its optimism was accompanied by a challenge. The Church argued that reaching the bicentennial with confidence will require more than commemorative celebrations.

It will require stronger institutions, ethical leadership, prudent resource management and a renewed commitment to national unity. Its closing appeal captured the essence of the message--a "Let us celebrate with gratitude, not pride. With hope, not fear. With unity, not division."

In many respects, the LCC transformed a routine Independence Day congratulatory message into a broader reflection on the country's moral direction. By linking faith, governance and citizenship, the Council reminded Liberians that the measure of the nation will depend not only on the blessings it has received but on how faithfully it manages them in the years leading to its 200th anniversary.