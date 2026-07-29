Liberia: Kyne's Hands Foundation Donates Rice to Over 60 Single Mothers

BARNESVILLE — The Kyne's Hands Foundation (KHF), a Liberian non-profit organization dedicated to supporting vulnerable children, women, and disadvantaged communities, has distributed rice to more than 60 single mothers and elderly residents in Barnesville, Montserrado County, as part of activities marking Liberia's 179th Independence Day.

The donation, which took place on July 24 in Electoral District #11, was valued at approximately US$600 and was made possible through contributions from supporters in Liberia and Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the United States.

The foundation's Chief Executive Officer, Cynthia Kengo, received the financial contributions from donors on behalf of the organization, while the Administrative Manager, Ishmael V. Sonnie, led a team of volunteers in distributing the rice to beneficiaries on behalf of the CEO and the foundation's partners.

Speaking during the distribution, Mr. Sonnie reaffirmed KHF's commitment to supporting vulnerable women and disadvantaged families, noting that the initiative aligns with the organization's mission of providing food assistance and promoting the welfare of underserved communities.

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"We are pleased to provide these bags of rice so that you and your families can celebrate Liberia's Independence Day with dignity," Sonnie said. "We remain committed to promoting the health, well-being, and protection of women, children, and other vulnerable people. Our vision is to help build a society where everyone enjoys equal opportunities and rights."

Beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the timely assistance, describing the donation as a meaningful gesture during the country's Independence Day celebrations.

"It brings us great joy that Kyne's Hands Foundation remembered us during this special occasion," one of the recipients said.

The distribution also benefited selected communities in Barnesville, reflecting the foundation's ongoing efforts to expand its humanitarian outreach to vulnerable populations across Liberia.

Earlier this year, KHF launched its "Rice and Shoes Drive Rally," a humanitarian initiative spearheaded by CEO Cynthia Kengo in collaboration with the organization's teams in Monrovia and Colorado Springs. The campaign is aimed at providing food, footwear, and educational support to disadvantaged children and families throughout the country.

Since its establishment in 2021, Kyne's Hands Foundation has provided food assistance, school supplies, clothing, temporary shelter, quilts, and psychosocial support to vulnerable communities. According to Madam Kengo, the organization has also received an additional shipment of shoes and educational materials from international donors, which is currently being prepared for distribution to schoolchildren across Liberia.

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Founded in 2021, Kyne's Hands Foundation focuses on improving the lives of vulnerable children, women, and disadvantaged groups through education, healthcare, child protection, and humanitarian assistance. Its programs are built around four key pillars: preventing child abuse and neglect, food assistance, access to medical care, and educational support.

Through partnerships with local and international donors, the organization continues to expand its impact by providing school materials, healthcare services, and protection initiatives for vulnerable communities. KHF currently operates in several counties, including Montserrado, Margibi, and Nimba, with plans to broaden its reach as additional resources become available.