Liberia: Cfac Applauds NEC Leadership for Demonstrating 'Visionary Leadership, Institutional Reforms'

The Center for Advocacy and Civic Engagement (CFAC), a national non-partisan civil society organization dedicated to promoting democratic governance, civic participation, human rights, social justice, and the rule of law in Liberia, has applauded the leadership of the National Elections Commission of Liberia (NEC - Liberia), under the stewardship of Chairperson Mr. Jonathan K. Weedor, for the remarkable progress made in repositioning the Commission within a relatively short period.

Following months of observation and engagement with developments at the Commission, CFAC has noted with appreciation the renewed sense of purpose, professionalism, accountability, and strategic direction that has characterized the work of the NEC under its new leadership.

CFAC in a press statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr. Prince S.D. Marley, Sr. emphasizes that Chairperson Weedor and the Board of Commissioners have demonstrated commendable commitment to strengthening the electoral management body through institutional governance, enhancing stakeholder engagement, promoting transparency, and restoring public confidence in one of Liberia's most important democratic institutions.

'Strong democratic institutions are built on credible leadership, integrity, accountability, and public trust. We believe the current leadership of the National Elections Commission of Liberia has demonstrated a clear commitment to these principles and is taking meaningful steps to strengthen the Commission's institutional capacity and credibility,' the organization's Executive Director stated.

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CFAC further observes that the Commission has made notable progress in advancing key institutional reforms, fostering constructive dialogue with political parties and electoral stakeholders, strengthening internal administrative systems, investing in staff capacity development, and deepening collaboration with national and international partners.

These efforts, CFAC strongly believes, reflect a leadership that is focused on long-term institutional growth rather than short-term gains.

The civil society group also recognized the NEC's continued commitment to transparency and inclusiveness through regular stakeholder engagements, public consultations, and improved public communication on electoral matters.

CFAC believes such initiatives are essential to strengthening citizens' confidence in Liberia's electoral processes and democratic governance.

While acknowledging these positive developments, CFAC emphasizes that sustaining the momentum will require continued adherence to the principles of impartiality, professionalism, accountability, and respect for the rule of law.

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The organization, therefore, encourages the NEC leadership to remain steadfast in implementing reforms that will further enhance the Commission's preparedness for future electoral processes.

CFAC also urges political parties, civil society organizations, development partners, the media, and all Liberians to continue supporting constructive institutional reforms aimed at consolidating democracy and promoting peaceful, credible, and transparent elections.

The Center for Advocacy and Civic Engagement (CFAC) reaffirms its commitment to objectively monitor Liberia's democratic institutions, recognizing exemplary public service wherever it is demonstrated, irrespective of political considerations.