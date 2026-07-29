Liberia: Maryland Receives First Batch of Yellow Machines

The government has officially delivered the first batch of Maryland County's allocation of heavy-duty road construction equipment, marking another milestone in President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr.'s nationwide infrastructure development agenda aimed at transforming rural roads, boosting agriculture, and improving access to essential services.

The handover, held Monday in Harper City, forms part of the government's ambitious plan to distribute 285 pieces of earth-moving equipment across Liberia's counties to rehabilitate feeder roads, strengthen farm-to-market connectivity, and expand transportation networks under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

Maryland County has been allocated 16 pieces of heavy equipment, with the remaining machines expected to arrive in subsequent phases.

The arrival of the equipment sparked excitement throughout the county as hundreds of residents lined the streets of Karluway, Pleebo, and Harper, cheering, singing, and dancing while the convoy of yellow earth-moving machines passed through the communities before the official turnover ceremony.

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The event attracted local government officials, lawmakers, traditional leaders, youth and women's organizations, and ordinary citizens, many of whom described the equipment as a long-awaited answer to decades of poor road conditions that have slowed development in one of Liberia's southeastern counties.

Turning over the equipment on behalf of the Government of Liberia, Deputy National Coordinator of the Special Presidential Projects Coordinating Committee (SPPCC), Paul Wilson, stressed that the machines are public assets that must be managed responsibly and used solely to improve public roads.

He warned county authorities against allowing the equipment to be diverted for private businesses, mining operations, commercial ventures, or personal construction projects.

"These machines were not purchased for any individual or private interest," Wilson declared.

"They belong to the people of Maryland County and must be used only to rehabilitate roads, reconnect isolated communities, and improve the lives of our citizens."

Wilson emphasized that accountability and transparency would be essential to ensuring the success of the initiative.

According to him, years of poor road infrastructure have severely constrained economic growth, agricultural production, investment, and access to healthcare and education throughout Maryland County.

He noted that the Boakai administration views road infrastructure as a catalyst for national development.

"This initiative is about restoring hope," Wilson said.

"Better roads will enable farmers to transport their produce, attract investment, reduce transportation costs and improve access to healthcare, education and other essential services."

He urged local authorities to protect the equipment through proper maintenance to ensure it serves future generations.

Receiving the machinery on behalf of the county, Maryland County Superintendent Nathaniel S. Toe Jr. described the occasion as a historic turning point for the county.

He expressed gratitude to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. and the Government of Liberia for ensuring Maryland became one of the beneficiaries of the nationwide equipment distribution initiative.

"We fully understand the responsibility entrusted to us," Superintendent Toe said.

"These machines will serve the people of Maryland County. They will be protected, properly maintained and deployed strictly to improve our road network and accelerate development."

Superintendent Toe assured residents that the county administration would ensure the equipment remains dedicated exclusively to public road rehabilitation and maintenance.

He also commended the National Legislature for supporting the government's infrastructure program, describing the initiative as evidence of productive collaboration between the Executive and Legislative branches.

According to him, improved road connectivity will significantly boost agricultural production, reduce transportation costs, stimulate commerce, encourage private investment, and improve access to markets, schools, healthcare facilities, and other essential public services.

Expressing confidence in the county's future, Toe declared:"Maryland will rise again."

The arrival of the equipment generated widespread celebration across Maryland County, with residents welcoming what many described as the beginning of a new era for road connectivity.

For decades, communities throughout Maryland have struggled with deteriorating roads that become nearly impassable during the rainy season, limiting access to markets, healthcare, schools, and government services.

Traditional leaders, speaking on behalf of the Maryland County Council of Chiefs and Elders, applauded President Boakai for prioritizing road development in rural Liberia.

They described the delivery as a timely intervention that demonstrates government's commitment to addressing one of the county's most pressing development challenges.

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The chiefs urged the administration to sustain the momentum by continuing investments in roads, bridges, and other critical public infrastructure needed to unlock the county's economic potential.

The delivery to Maryland forms part of a broader government strategy to decentralize development by providing counties with the equipment needed to maintain and rehabilitate their own road networks.

The 285 pieces of heavy-duty equipment acquired by the government are expected to improve feeder roads nationwide, facilitate the movement of agricultural products from rural communities to markets, reduce transportation costs, and stimulate local economic activities.

For many residents attending the ceremony, the heavy machinery represented much more than construction equipment.

It symbolized renewed hope that years of poor road conditions, limited economic opportunities, and inadequate transportation infrastructure could finally give way to sustainable development.

As Maryland prepares to deploy the first batch of its allocated 16 earth-moving machines, county authorities and residents alike expressed optimism that improved road connectivity will unlock new opportunities for agriculture, commerce, investment, and social development--bringing long-awaited transformation to communities that have remained isolated for far too long.