The federal government says it is pursuing compensation for Nigerians affected by recent attacks in South Africa while strengthening diplomatic efforts to prevent further violence.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, disclosed this on Tuesday after briefing President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the briefing followed Tinubu's directive to receive South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's special envoy and foreign minister, Ronald Lamola.

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Enikanolaiye said he updated the president on commitments secured from South Africa, including activating an early warning mechanism and the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission.

He also briefed Tinubu on the evacuation of about 1,490 Nigerians from South Africa following the attacks.

"I thanked him for making the resources available. I also told him that two of the evacuation batches were funded by private individuals," he said.

The minister said the government had successfully evacuated many citizens but noted that some Nigerians still wished to return home.

He said the government was exploring additional funding options to support further evacuation operations.

Enikanolaiye said Tinubu agreed the attacks were "Afrophobic" rather than merely xenophobic, urging African countries to confront the growing trend collectively.

"The President agreed with me that it is Afrophobic and that Africa must unite in ensuring that we put an end to this spiral of violence," he said.

He added that Tinubu's cordial relationship with Ramaphosa would be leveraged to strengthen diplomatic engagement aimed at ending the attacks.

On compensation, Enikanolaiye said the government had introduced a data collection process for Nigerians who lost property during the attacks.

"We have designed a form to be filled by all Nigerians who may have lost property in South Africa.

"We want to proceed on the basis of data and the quantum of losses they have suffered before tabling our claims," the minister said.

He stressed that Nigeria would continue negotiations with South Africa while retaining other options should diplomatic efforts fail.

"Nigeria has options. We are not helpless in this situation. We would prefer diplomacy and negotiations until we arrive at a mutually acceptable outcome," he said.

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Enikanolaiye also maintained that every Nigerian, regardless of immigration status, deserved protection under the law.

"Whether they are regular or irregular, they are human beings. Criminals also have a right to life. You cannot hound and kill them because they are criminals," he said. (NAN)