Liberia Formally Indicts 12 in Record $317.68m Cocaine Case, Alleging a Smuggling Scheme That Reaches Back to 2024 but Big Names Noticeably Missing

Monrovia — Liberia's record US$317.68 million cocaine case has moved from allegation to formal charge. A writ of arrest and police charge sheet filed at the Paynesville City Magisterial Court, before Stipendiary Magistrate William G. Saygah, names twelve defendants and lays out -- in more detail than has previously been public -- the government's account of how the operation is alleged to have worked.

The defendants are Johann David Garces Grajales, Srdan Seles, Edison Brown, Mohammed Alpha Bah, Jammel V. Jallah, Christopher Sayee, Christian L. Nyantee, Caycee Nelson, a man identified only as Sekou, Nana Tom, a man identified only as Michael, and Abednego -- with the charge sheet noting that others have yet to be identified. They're facing importation of controlled drugs, unlicensed exportation, unlicensed sales and transportation of controlled substances, unlicensed possession, illicit trafficking, criminal conspiracy, criminal facilitation, criminal solicitation, and illegal possession of a firearm, under sections 14.83, 14.85, 14.89, 14.93, 10.2, 10.3 and 10.4 of Liberia's Penal Law. Atty. Emmanuel Tarr of the Ministry of Justice is prosecuting, on a complaint brought by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency.

The Government's Theory of the Case

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According to the charge sheet, this goes back further than anyone had previously reported -- all the way to 2024, when Edison Brown and Mohammed Alpha Bah, with Jammel V. Jallah's knowledge and consent, allegedly brought into Liberia a group the document describes as "Michael, Tom and other white nationals to be identified." That group, prosecutors say, flew an aircraft into the country that landed at Roberts International Airport under the pretense of running a local commercial transport business. Jallah allegedly recruited Caycee Nelson to manage the aircraft, and Nelson in turn brought in a friend, identified in the document as Mark Quiah, described as Deputy Manager for Operations at RIA. Worth noting: Quiah shows up in the narrative but isn't among the twelve people actually charged.

From there, the charge sheet says, Johann David Garces Grajales and the group identified as Michael, Tom and other foreign nationals started scouting farmland and setting up what looked like a fishing business in Royesville, on the bank of the Po River -- a cover, prosecutors allege, for coordinating the import and export of cocaine. In May 2026, Garces Grajales and his associates allegedly brought several bags of cocaine ashore from the Atlantic, moved them by canoe along the Po River in Royesville through an area they'd secured in Bomi County, then loaded the shipment onto a white van bound for a residence in the VOA Community, off the RIA Highway.

The Raid, and the One Who Got Away

A search and seizure warrant obtained through the Paynesville court was executed July 21, 2026, at the residence of Garces Grajales and co-defendant Srdan Seles, according to the charge sheet. A third defendant, identified only as Tom, is alleged to have slipped out of the property before the joint security team arrived. He remains at large.

The seizure itself is described in the charge sheet as 3,971 plates of cocaine concealed in 157 bags, worth an estimated US$317,680,000 -- the same dollar figure reported earlier, though the "plates" language is worth pausing on. In the RIA case back in June, 198 compressed plates of cocaine weighed 237.6 kilograms. Apply that same ratio to 3,971 plates and you land well above the 3,971-kilogram figure that's been used in prior reporting on this bust. FrontPageAfrica is seeking clarification from the LDEA on which figure -- plates or kilograms -- the seizure total actually refers to.

Beyond the cocaine, the inventory list is long: six assorted phones, a Nissan van bearing plate number B1B0054, a Taurus pistol with a ten-round magazine, US$7,000 in cash, a pen drive, GPS equipment, a drone and drone battery, satellite communication devices, two iPads, a DVD, security cameras, a watch, assorted supplements, and other electronics. Two entries on that list -- "Thorga phones" and "GPdru" boxes -- are hard to make out as transcribed. The first may be a rendering of Thuraya, a satellite phone brand that would fit with the other communication gear listed, though FrontPageAfrica hasn't confirmed that.

What the Charge Sheet Changes

This document settles, at least for now, a few threads that had been floating around as unconfirmed reporting since the bust. Edison Brown, who other outlets had described as a person of interest who fled the country amid bribery allegations, is now a formally charged defendant. Jammel V. Jallah -- who's come up elsewhere in connection with the internal NSA bribery investigation -- turns up here in an earlier, different role, allegedly signing off on bringing the original aircraft operation into the country back in 2024. And the account of an aircraft leased at RIA under a commercial-transport cover, allegedly with help from a Deputy Manager for Operations at the airport, adds one more institutional-access allegation to a case that's already pulled in a police intelligence chief, an NSA operative, and several other security personnel.

None of the defendants has entered a plea yet, and charges in a police charge sheet are allegations, not findings of guilt. All of them are presumed innocent unless and until a court says otherwise.

Background: A Case That Keeps Growing

These charges land seven weeks into a drug crisis that's consumed Liberia's national security conversation since early June. It started June 8, when authorities intercepted 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport, worth more than US$19.2 million, hidden in cargo falsely declared as Maggi cubes and lappas. Nearly every principal suspect in that case got out of the country before warrants caught up with them. Then, on July 21, came the raid described in this charge sheet -- the largest drug seizure in Liberia's history, recovered from the VOA Community, Paynesville. Investigators say both shipments trace back to a trafficking network they believe has been operating inside Liberia, and inside its own security institutions, for more than six years, and a senior security official has separately alleged a connection to Dutch fugitive Jos Leijdekkers, believed to be sheltering in Sierra Leone.

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The fallout inside the government has been substantial: a police intelligence chief fired over an alleged $10,000 bribe, an NSA operative named in connection with an alleged $300,000 payment, several more police and NSA personnel under interrogation, and a former NSA official, Gerald Smith, now a person of interest -- through his lawyer, denying any role -- in a separate line of the investigation reaching back into the previous administration. None of this is new territory for Liberia. Back in 2022, a case involving 520 kilograms worth roughly US$100 million ended in acquittal, and all four defendants were gone within a day of walking free. Whether this case, now formally charged and moving through the courts, turns out differently is the question the rest of this year is likely to answer.