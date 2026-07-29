Liberia: Dr. Oniyama Accuses Public Works Minister of Prejudicing Ongoing Hotel Africa Land Case

Monrovia — A legal battle over a disputed parcel of land in the Hotel Africa Community has intensified after prominent Liberian businessman Dr. C. Nelson Oniyama accused Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings of making public statements that could prejudice ongoing proceedings before the Civil Law Court, Sixth Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County.

Dr. Oniyama, General Manager of Monrovia Breweries Inc. and proprietor of the Sea View Golf Club in Virginia, says comments made by Minister Giddings during a July 21 appearance on Prime FM's Prime Morning Drive violated the principle of fair trial by publicly declaring him an unlawful occupant before the court has ruled on the ownership dispute.

The case remains pending before the Civil Law Court.

Allegations of Prejudicial Remarks

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According to Dr. Oniyama's legal team, Minister Giddings publicly declared that the businessman has no legal ownership of the property.

"Nelson Oniyama's property will not stay. It will be taken from him. He doesn't own it. He didn't buy it," Giddings said during the radio interview.

The minister further stated that the government would repossess the property regardless of whether the matter was before the courts, arguing that the land forms part of the Hotel Africa property and remains government-owned.

Dr. Oniyama's lawyers contend that the minister's remarks amount to a public pronouncement on issues currently before the judiciary.

"Such sweeping and unproven utterances by a senior government official not only undermine the records before the court but also expose Dr. Oniyama to public ridicule and damage his hard-earned reputation," a source close to the legal team said.

Dispute Dates Back to 2025

According to court documents cited by the defense, the dispute began on October 6, 2025, when officials of the Ministry of Public Works allegedly entered property occupied by the Sea View Golf Club, marked structures with the inscription "MPW Remove," and planted cornerstones around portions of the land.

Dr. Oniyama's lawyers said they immediately informed the ministry that their client held legal title to the property and submitted supporting deeds. However, they allege that Minister Giddings responded that demolition would proceed despite the documents presented.

Dr. Oniyama subsequently filed a Petition for Judicial Review before the Civil Law Court challenging the ministry's actions. According to his lawyers, the court ordered the removal of the cornerstones, but the judicial review remains pending.

A separate lawsuit was later filed on June 22, 2026, when the General Services Agency (GSA), together with the Ministry of Justice, petitioned the Civil Law Court to cancel Dr. Oniyama's deed.

The government argues that the transaction did not comply with legal requirements and was never vetted by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC).

Oniyama Defends Ownership

In his court filings, Dr. Oniyama rejects the government's claims, maintaining that he lawfully acquired the property through the Liberia Land Authority under the Land Rights Act and the Liberia Land Authority Act.

His legal team argues that his rights to the property originated long before the current dispute. They point to a January 20, 2004 lease agreement executed by the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs covering 5.58 acres in the Hotel Africa area and a subsequent authorization allowing golf activities on adjoining land.

The defense further maintains that the government later issued a Development Grant Deed supporting the establishment of the Sea View Golf Club, Liberia's only 18-hole international-standard golf course.

Lawyers also dispute allegations that the acquisition should have been subject to PPCC procurement procedures, arguing that Dr. Oniyama's legal interest predates the commission's establishment and therefore falls outside its requirements.

They additionally reject claims that he acquired approximately 100 acres, insisting all transactions involving the property were lawfully conducted through the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

Government Defends Repossession Plan

Minister Giddings has defended the government's decision to reclaim the Hotel Africa property, insisting that the land remains public property reserved for future national development.

Speaking on Prime FM, he maintained that no one other than the President has the authority to convey public land and argued that the deed presented by Dr. Oniyama lacks legal validity because former President George Weah did not sign it.

"Nobody conveys public land besides the President. President George Weah didn't sign that deed. So it is not for him, and he is not going to own it," Giddings said.

The minister said the government intends to apply the law equally in recovering public land.

"If we are going to break ordinary people's property down, there is no exception. He is not an exception. Whether he goes to court or not, the government will repossess the land," he said.

Giddings disclosed that demolition activities around the Hotel Africa property have been delayed until the dry season following intervention from lawmakers. He said affected occupants would receive movement allowances to assist with relocation but emphasized that such payments should not be interpreted as compensation for ownership.

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The minister also argued that the Hotel Africa property has long been subjected to illegal occupation and unauthorized sales by individuals without lawful ownership, adding that the government intends to preserve the land for future investment.

Rule of Law Concerns

Dr. Oniyama's legal team argues that beyond the ownership dispute, the case raises broader concerns about respect for the rule of law and the doctrine of sub judice, which discourages public officials from making statements that could influence pending judicial proceedings.

"It is regrettable that a minister in a government that professes adherence to the rule of law can publicly pronounce on matters awaiting judicial determination," the legal team said.

They maintain that Minister Giddings' public declaration that Dr. Oniyama does not own the property effectively presumes the outcome of litigation that remains before the Civil Law Court.

The ownership dispute remains unresolved, with both the judicial review and the government's petition to cancel Dr. Oniyama's deed awaiting determination by the court.