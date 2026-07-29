Liberia: From Ashes to Purpose - How Dr. Anita Korgbe Turned Personal Adversity Into a Legacy of Faith, Education and Hope in Liberia

Paynesville — Every transformative journey begins with adversity and for Dr. Anita Korgbe, the road to becoming one of Liberia's respected educators, youth mentors and faith leaders was shaped by hardship, resilience and an unwavering belief that education and faith can change lives.

Today, through educational institutions, youth ministries, and community-based initiatives, Dr. Korgbe has dedicated her life to empowering vulnerable children and young women, turning painful personal experiences into opportunities for others to thrive.

Her story is one of perseverance against overwhelming odds. Dr. Korgbe's early adulthood was marked by an unexpected pregnancy that led to an early marriage. Rather than becoming a safe haven, the marriage became abusive, leaving her to navigate the challenges of raising four daughters while battling poverty and emotional hardship.

Despite those circumstances, she refused to abandon her dreams. Determined to pursue higher education, Dr. Korgbe enrolled at the University of Liberia(UL) despite resistance from both her spouse and some members of her religious community, who discouraged her from continuing her education. Choosing conviction over conformity, she pressed forward, believing education would become the foundation for a different future.

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Throughout her struggles, Dr. Korgbe remained deeply rooted in her Christian faith, which she credits as the source of her resilience.

Inspired by her own experiences, she began dedicating herself to youth ministry, particularly supporting vulnerable teenage girls and young people who often felt disconnected from church and society.

She later founded the Progressive Youth Ministry (PYM), an initiative designed to reach what she describes as "stay-home youth"--young people who often remain outside traditional ministry activities--and connect them with mentorship, spiritual guidance and personal development opportunities.

Her personal journey also entered a new chapter after she made the difficult decision to leave her abusive marriage. Following seven years of single motherhood and personal healing, she remarried, describing the

new relationship as one built on mutual respect, shared purpose and support.

Dr. Korgbe's commitment to learning eventually led her to the United States, where she continued her academic journey despite studying alongside classmates significantly younger than herself.

She earned two master's degrees--one in Early Childhood Education from the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education and another in Advanced Curriculum Development and Instruction from Drexel University School of Education.

Not content to stop there, she later completed the demanding journey toward earning a doctoral degree while balancing full-time employment.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Korgbe believes education and faith complement one another.

"Education and faith are not escape routes from hardship; they are the tools we use to dismantle it," she says.

Driven by a desire to give back to her home country, Dr. Korgbe established Acacia Academy Early Childhood and Elementary School in Zubah Town, Paynesville.

The institution was founded to provide quality foundational education for Liberian children while nurturing academic excellence, moral values and leadership development.

Today, Acacia Academy serves as a center of learning and hope for children and families, reflecting Dr. Korgbe's vision of transforming communities through education.

Rather than allowing her doctoral research to remain confined to academia, Dr. Korgbe transformed it into a practical intervention for vulnerable girls.

Her doctoral dissertation at Drexel University focused on adolescent mothers in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, where she found that stigma, caregiving responsibilities, economic hardship and inconsistent school policies significantly reduce opportunities for young mothers to complete high school.

The findings became the foundation for the Girls Forward Liberia Project. The initiative seeks to remove barriers preventing adolescent girls from completing their education by providing educational advocacy, leadership development, life-skills training, mentorship and safe community spaces.

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According to Dr. Korgbe, the project is designed not only to help girls overcome difficult circumstances but also to empower them to become confident leaders capable of transforming their communities.

Looking back on the many obstacles she has overcome--including poverty, domestic abuse, societal opposition, and years of personal struggle--Dr. Korgbe says she sees God's hand guiding every step of her journey.

Rather than allowing adversity to define her, she believes those experiences became the foundation for a greater calling.

Today, through Acacia Academy, Progressive Youth Ministry, and the Girls Forward Liberia Project, Dr. Korgbe continues to champion a vision in which every Liberian child and young woman has access to quality education, strong moral guidance and the confidence to build a brighter future.

Her journey stands as a testament that resilience, faith, and education can transform even the most difficult beginnings into a lasting legacy of hope.