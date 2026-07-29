Ghana: Police Secure Justice for 7-Year-Old Defilement Victim in Wa

The Upper West Regional Police Command has secured the conviction of a 42-year-old man for defiling a seven-year-old boy, with the Wa High Court sentencing him to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The conviction underscores the Police Administration's commitment to protecting vulnerable persons and ensuring perpetrators of child sexual abuse are brought to justice.

The convict, Elyasu Kunateh, was sentenced on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after a full trial. This was contained in a statement signed by the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis A. Viribaare.

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According to the statement, Kunateh was arrested on January 20, 2026, after the victim's mother reported that her son had been defiled three days earlier.

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The Regional Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) immediately launched investigations, referred the child for medical examination and provided psychosocial support.

The accused was subsequently arraigned before the Wa High Court and remanded into police custody pending the trial.

After evaluating the evidence, the trial judge, His Lordship Justice Osei Wusu Antwi, found Kunateh guilty and sentenced him to 10 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The Police Command described the conviction as part of its sustained efforts to combat child abuse, sexual offences and gender-based violence in the region.

It assured the public that it would continue to investigate and prosecute all reported cases involving vulnerable persons.

The command also urged parents, guardians, caregivers and the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected cases of child abuse and other forms of violence to the police.

It said early reporting strengthens investigations, ensures victims receive timely medical, psychological and legal support, and helps bring offenders to justice.