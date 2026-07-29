Ghana: Flower Show to Spotlight Jobs in Green Economy

The 14th edition of the Ghana Garden and Flower Show has been launched, with a call on the youth to embrace flower cultivation and other green enterprises as viable sources of employment and income.

The event, scheduled for September 12 to 21 at the Efua Sutherland Children's Park in Accra, is expected to bring together growers, businesses, policymakers and development partners to explore opportunities in Ghana's horticulture and floriculture sectors.

Organised by the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM), this year's show is on the theme: 'Green Means Business, Beauty and More,' and will highlight the economic, environmental and social benefits of investing in the country's growing green economy.

In a statement copied to The Ghanaian Times in Accra, the GGFM said the Senior Presidential Adviser to President John Dramani Mahama, Mrs Joyce Bawa Mogtari, who launched the programme, noted that flowers and green spaces were more than decorative features, as they symbolised national identity, diplomacy and sustainable economic development.

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She encouraged young people to take advantage of opportunities within the floriculture and horticulture industries by acquiring the necessary skills to establish their own businesses and contribute to national development.

Mrs Mogtari said the theme for this year's show reflected the growing recognition that a healthy environment was not only a resource to be protected, but also a catalyst for business development, innovation, tourism, climate resilience and improved quality of life.

Drawing on her visit to the Singapore Botanical Gardens, where an orchid was named after President Mahama, she said the experience demonstrated how green initiatives could promote national pride while creating opportunities for economic growth and international recognition.

The Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Ms Esther A.N. Cobbah, said the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement had, over the past 13 years, inspired individuals, institutions and communities to appreciate the importance of environmental stewardship.

She said this year's edition would reinforce the message that green development was not only about beautification, but also about enterprise, innovation, job creation and sustainable livelihoods.

Ms Cobbah noted that investing in green business delivered environmental, social and economic value, as it created jobs, strengthened livelihoods, built healthier communities and positioned horticulture and floriculture as key contributors to Ghana's development.

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The launch also featured the unveiling of the official symbol for the 2026 Ghana Garden and Flower Show.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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