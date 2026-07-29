Nigeria: Plateau Records 441 Suspected Cholera Cases, 14 Deaths As Govt Intensifies Response

Jos — The Plateau State Government has confirmed 441 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths across four Local Government Areas (LGAs) since the outbreak began in June 2026, prompting an expanded emergency response to curb further spread of the disease.

Speaking at a press briefing in Jos on Monday, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba'amlong, said the infections have been recorded in Mangu, Jos North, Jos South, and Barkin Ladi LGAs, with 20 Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) reactive cases and six laboratory-confirmed cases documented so far.

He noted the outbreak has affected 25 wards and 127 settlements, though only three patients remain on admission all in Jos North.

"As of today, Plateau State has recorded 441 suspected cases. Only three patients are currently on admission," the commissioner said, adding that the trend shows government interventions are yielding results.

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The outbreak was first detected in Mangu LGA in early June, where 53 suspected cases and 10 RDT-positive results were initially recorded.

Four cases were confirmed through stool culture, and 10 deaths occurred across nine wards and 64 settlements.

However, Ba'amlong announced that transmission in Mangu has been interrupted, with the last case reported on July 22.

"There is currently no active cholera case in Mangu," he said.

Jos North remains the most affected LGA, with 277 suspected cases, seven RDT-reactive results, one laboratory-confirmed case, and four deaths across 61 settlements. Three patients are still receiving treatment.

Jos South has recorded only one confirmed case, with the patient treated and discharged.

Barkin Ladi reported its first case on July 16 and has since documented 23 suspected cases and two RDT-reactive results, with no deaths.

Ba'amlong said the Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), WHO, UNICEF, and local councils, has strengthened all emergency response pillars.

Key interventions include enhanced surveillance and active case search across affected communities. Free or subsidised treatment at designated cholera centres including continuous supply of ORS, IV fluids, antibiotics, and essential commodities.

Training of healthcare workers in affected LGAs with distribution of RDT kits and expanded laboratory stool culture confirmation as well as intensive public awareness campaigns via radio, TV, and community outreach to household water treatment, environmental sanitation, and monitoring of contaminated water sources.

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The commissioner emphasised that many fatalities resulted from late presentation to health facilities, urging residents to seek immediate care when symptoms such as sudden watery diarrhoea or vomiting occur.

Ba'amlong appealed to the public to maintain strict hygiene practices, drink only treated water, cook food thoroughly, and avoid open defecation.

He assured residents that the government would sustain its collaboration with partners until the outbreak is fully contained.

"Cholera remains a serious public health concern. We will continue to strengthen surveillance, case management, laboratory services, risk communication, and WASH interventions until the outbreak is completely contained," he said.