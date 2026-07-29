Ghana: ORC Strengthens Call Centre Capacity to Enhance Customer Service Delivery

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has intensified efforts at improving customer service delivery by organising a three-day capacity-building workshop for its Call Centre personnel and others from key directorates in order to strengthen their knowledge, skills and professionalism in handling customer enquiries and stakeholder engagements.

The workshop, held on Friday, had in attendance some management staff, personnel from the Call Centre, and officers from key directorates as part of ORC's commitment to delivering efficient, customer-centred and responsive services.

It was designed to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills in managing customer enquiries, resolving complaints promptly, maintaining quality assurance standards, delivering consistently and providing high-quality customer experiences. It also promoted cross-functional collaboration to ensure a seamless and coordinated approach to client service delivery across the various directorates.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Head of the Call Centre at ORC, Mrs Mabel Tumfo, said: "the centre serves as the first point of contact between the office and its clients, and every interaction with clients provides an opportunity to build public confidence and trust in the institution".

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She encouraged participants to demonstrate professionalism, empathy and effective communication in the performance of their duties. Mrs Tumfo urged the personnel to apply the knowledge gained at the capacity-building sessions to improve service delivery and strengthen relationships with stakeholders.

The facilitators covered critical areas of modern contact or call centre operations, including Contact Centre 101, Quality Assurance and Transaction Monitoring, Call Handling Processes, Call Quality Scorecard, Customer Service and Customer Experience Management with emphasis on Know Your Customer (KYC), Communication Skills, Teamwork, Time Management, Stress Management and Optimising Stakeholder Engagement.

Again, there were interactive practical sessions, group discussions and recap exercises which enabled participants to reinforce their learning and apply best practices and experiences to real-life customer service situations.

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Participants at the capacity-building workshop demonstrated the office's collective commitment to enhancing service delivery to customers.

In her closing remarks, the Registrar of Companies, Mrs Maame Samma Peprah, thanked the facilitators for their continuous effort at building the capacity of staff at the Call Center for quality service delivery to its clients.

She encouraged the staff at the Call Center to implement the training modules learnt in order to improve their daily operations and address complaints, queries and concerns from clients timeously.

Moreover, Mrs Peprah reiterated that if this is well implemented, it would help the turnaround time for the registration of businesses across the country.