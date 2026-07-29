Nigeria: 2027 - 'I Won't Let You Tie Me Down - We'll Wrestle to Finish' - Tinubu Warns Opposition

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his determination to seek re-election in 2027, saying anyone hoping to take the presidency from him must be prepared to "wrestle" him until the end.

Tinubu spoke on Tuesday while receiving members of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), led by its president, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, at the State House, Abuja.

The president dismissed concerns over the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisting the electoral body had not intimidated any political party.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I asked for this job. I'm in it. Those who will take it from me will try. They will try. All is fair in politics, and it's equal opportunity.

"INEC, you mentioned, is neutral. They've never, never intimidated anybody. If political opponents are crying wolves, maybe they are afraid of their own shadows and the uncertainty in the companies they keep, not me.

"I'm ready, but I won't give them a red carpet. I won't offer them the leash to tie me and rope me. No, we wrestle each other to the finishing point," Tinubu said.

The president also defended his administration's performance, saying Nigerians' quality of life was improving despite the challenges he inherited on assuming office.

"The quality of life is improving. Our founding fathers did their best; they lived for the nation, and we owe it to our generations yet unborn to build the nation of unity, stability and prosperity for the future, to educate our people.

"Yes. None of your children in the university today, and I will say all of them are your children, the reverend fathers.

"You can't say a four-year course is not four years. ASUU is not on strike. They are not bringing agony to your homes. Is that not an answer to our prayers? To me, that's an answer.

"The security situation is what it is. We don't have another country, but here, this Nigeria.

"And then we revert to our national anthem. In this complexity, diversity, we shall thrive, live, rejoice and be good to all of us, as humanity.

"And that is all, I think. Yes, I've seen that. The challenges are there. I inherited it. I didn't run away," he added.