Nigeria: How Norwegian Jazz Musician Found Common Ground With Dotti the Deity

29 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Ogala

They speak to PREMIUM TIMES about the friendship they built through music, culture and shared creative values

Music has a unique power to connect people, regardless of their origins. For Norwegian jazz musician Audun Aschim and Nigerian singer DOTTi The Deity, that connection has evolved into a friendship founded on mutual respect, curiosity, and a shared passion for artistry.

Their story provides a glimpse into the burgeoning cultural exchange between Africa and Scandinavia, where artists are discovering new ways to learn from one another while remaining anchored in their roots.

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Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES shortly after the 2025 Abuja International Jazz Festival, the pair reflected on their friendship, their respective musical journeys, and the valuable lessons they have learnt from each other.

Finding inspiration in Nigeria

When Audun first visited Lagos in 2024, he anticipated performing for a new audience. He did not, however, expect to encounter an artist whose music and persona would leave such a lasting impression.

Coming from Norway, where life often moves at a more measured pace, Audun noted that Nigeria stood out immediately due to its electrifying energy. "The vibes and the energy are unmatched," he remarked.

His visit also provided an introduction to Nigeria's vibrant live music scene and the warmth of its people--experiences he described as "unforgettable."

Outstanding performance

A key highlight of Audun's visit was watching DOTTi The Deity perform. Born in Ibadan, DOTTi is renowned for blending Afro-soul, neo-folk, jazz, and Yoruba folk music. His compositions weave traditional African storytelling with contemporary sounds, a style that has garnered him a rapidly expanding following.

Audun admitted that the performance left a profound impact: "I was completely mesmerised. The stage presence, the depth, the musicality--having all those things combined is very rare."

For him, it transcended a standard performance, serving as a reminder that great music is rooted in honesty and emotion.

Friendship before music

For DOTTi, the bond with Audun was forged long before any discussions about musical collaboration. He maintains that the most enduring partnerships are built on genuine human connection.

"The first thing is the human connection; the music comes afterwards," he stated, noting that trust and friendship facilitate the creation of meaningful work.

Despite their different backgrounds and cultures, both artists noted that they discovered shared values, particularly a commitment to authentic storytelling through their music.

Looking ahead

The duo hinted at potential future projects, though they stressed there are no immediate plans. They prefer to let any collaboration develop organically, allowing their friendship to guide the creative process.

Their story highlights a growing trend of international collaboration, as artists worldwide join forces to create music that transcends borders and introduces audiences to fresh perspectives.

For Audun and DOTTi, the friendship remains the cornerstone of the journey. As they continue to exchange ideas, they hope their relationship encourages more artists to embrace collaboration, cultural exchange, and authentic storytelling.

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