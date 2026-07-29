Nigeria: Hisbah Bans Marriage Gifts, DJs, Mixed-Gender Gatherings in Sokoto

They say the directive took immediate effect.

The Sokoto State Hisbah Board has announced a comprehensive ban on several social customs and activities, citing their conflict with Islamic principles and accepted moral values. The directive, which takes immediate effect, prohibits the exchange of elaborate wedding gifts, the use of DJs, and mixed-gender entertainment gatherings statewide.

The Commander of the Hisbah Board, Usman Abdullahi Jatau, announced the measures during a press briefing at the board's headquarters. He specifically highlighted the prohibition of "Na Gani In So," a marriage-introduction custom that involves presenting gifts--such as cartons of soft drinks, biscuits, sweets, and kola nuts--to the prospective bride's family. The board has also banned "Wazigidi," a traditional music genre frequently performed at ceremonies in Northern Nigeria.

Mr Jatau stated that these practices constitute bid'ah (innovations) that are contrary to the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). He argued that such customs often lead to negative consequences, including financial hardship and debt for families.

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"We declare that these innovations, which are contrary to the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), have negative consequences for any marriage conducted in such a manner because it departs from the teachings of the Prophet," Mr Jatau said. "We call on the families of both the bride and groom, as well as parents, to fear Allah and desist from these practices."

Wider restrictions

Beyond ceremonial customs, the board has imposed further public restrictions. It is now prohibited to install loudspeakers or high-powered sound systems on tricycles, commonly known as Keke Napep. Additionally, the practice of women sitting beside tricycle riders has been outlawed. The board also intends to enforce bans on hairstyles deemed inappropriate for children and young people, as well as excessive expenditure on bridal gifts, known as lefe.

According to Mr Jatau, these directives are intended to strengthen public morality and protect the state's religious and cultural heritage.

Enforcement and warnings

The Hisbah Board has called upon community leaders across the state to support the enforcement of these standards. Mr Jatau warned that the board would take decisive action when these prohibited practices occur, particularly when called upon to intervene.

He issued a final warning to event organisers, DJs, and residents, urging them to cease the prohibited activities immediately.

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"This is our final warning to everyone, especially those engaged in these activities and those who patronise them," Mr Jatau added. "We call on parents and intending couples to simplify bridal gifts, avoid unnecessary showmanship, and conduct marriages according to the Sunnah so that husbands, wives, and their families can be spared debt, hardship, theft, and other unlawful acts committed in the course of organising weddings."

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