Nigeria Has a Lead Elimination Policy. Communities Need to See It Working

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Lead poisoning from consumer products has gained renewed attention in Nigeria, following the launch of the National Policy and Action Plan on Lead Poisoning Elimination in 2025.

People can be exposed to lead by inhaling contaminated air or dust, or ingesting contaminated soil, food or water. Informal battery recycling, e-waste dismantling, metal recovery and unsafe ore processing can contaminate workplaces and homes. Lead-based paint can create hazardous dust when it chips, peels or is disturbed during renovation.

Nigeria's 2010 Zamfara lead-poisoning outbreak was caused by the unsafe processing of lead-rich gold ore. More than 400 children died within three months, while more than 2,000 required intensive treatment. This tragedy brought attention to the dangers of lead exposure from mining, and it brought to light the need to address industrial, occupational and household sources of lead poisoning.

Contaminated consumer products may also be a source of exposure. Regulators should prioritise testing the products and environments most likely to put children and workers at risk, publish the findings and clearly communicate the actions taken. Broad warnings without supporting evidence may increase fear while doing little to identify the greatest risks.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no safe level of lead exposure. Even relatively low levels can harm a child's developing brain and nervous system, contributing to reduced cognitive ability, learning difficulties, behavioural problems and poorer educational outcomes. Lead exposure can also cause anaemia and damage the kidneys and other organs. During pregnancy, lead stored in the bones can re-enter the bloodstream and cross the placenta, exposing the developing foetus.

Many children with lead exposure show no obvious immediate symptoms. A blood lead test can confirm exposure. If levels are elevated, health and environmental investigations should identify and eliminate the source. Public guidance should clearly explain to parents and caregivers who should be tested, where testing is available, and what happens if a child has an elevated blood lead level.

Turning Nigeria's policy into protection

Nigeria publicly launched its National Policy and Action Plan on Lead Poisoning Elimination in November 2025, two months after inaugurating the National Inter-Agency Working Group on Lead Poisoning Elimination. The policy will only protect people if implementation is visible. Nigerians should be able to find out which products have been tested, where environmental assessments have been conducted, what has been recalled, and where blood lead testing is available.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare should coordinate a single authoritative source of information in collaboration with the relevant health, environmental, standards, mining, water, and customs authorities. When concerns about a product gain widespread attention, the responsible regulator should clearly state whether it has tested the product, what the results show, and what consumers should do while the investigation is ongoing.

WHO's 2026 PREVENT Technical Package recommends that governments identify and prioritise the main sources of lead exposure levels. Nigeria should begin with high-risk communities, occupations, and products where there is credible evidence of concerns. Public advice should explain how to reduce exposure to contaminated dust, keep children away from unsafe processing sites and seek blood lead testing after suspected exposure.

Lead dust can be carried home on workers' skin, hair, clothing, footwear, tools and personal items. Employers should control contamination at source, provide protective clothing and washing facilities and ensure that workers can change before returning home.

Consumers cannot identify lead contamination by looking at, smelling or touching a product. Regulators and manufacturers should establish safe systems for collecting and recycling used batteries and enforce standards across production and importation. Health authorities must also make blood lead testing available to high-risk communities and workers.

Start with the questions people are asking

People living and working in high-risk areas should be involved in developing the messages intended for them. Primary health-care workers, local radio and trusted community leaders can help deliver them in relevant languages.

Before a campaign is launched, its messages should be tested with the intended audience. Do people understand the warning, trust the advice and have the means to act on it? Health-communication research describes a serious threat presented without a realistic response as a "high-threat, low-efficacy" situation. In such situations, people feel overwhelmed and become less likely to act, and instead of motivating behaviour change, fear alone can lead to denial and disengagement. This is why information on lead exposure should pair with clear guidance on practical steps to reduce exposure.

People recognise the danger but lack the information or practical means to protect themselves. Evaluation should assess whether people can identify relevant risks, take appropriate action and access reporting, testing and care services.

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Information without enforcement will not reduce exposure

Communication cannot compensate for weak regulation. Regulators should test products suspected of containing lead, publish the findings, and issue recalls where necessary. Manufacturers, importers and recyclers that breach standards should face enforceable sanctions. When contamination is confirmed, regulators should clearly identify. The affected product or location, and explain the required action the public should take.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare says it has supplied laboratory equipment to high-risk states and supported treatment for children with elevated blood lead levels. These services now need to be expanded, and families need clear public information on where to access testing and treatment.

Nigeria has already adopted a national lead-elimination policy. The next step is implementation through greater transparency and accountability, publishing when testing is available, disclosing the results of product and environmental surveillance, issuing timely recalls, and reporting what each responsible agency has delivered. Families cannot protect themselves from risks that public institutions have not clearly identified.