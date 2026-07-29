Nigeria: FG Approves ₦46 Billion for Kano Airport Runway Rehabilitation

The project is part of the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to modernise airport infrastructure and improve safety, operational efficiency, and passenger experience.

The Federal Government has approved ₦46 billion for the rehabilitation of the primary and secondary runways at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), as part of efforts to modernise aviation infrastructure and improve passenger experience across the country.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced the approval on Tuesday during the commissioning of the newly upgraded Dankabo Domestic Terminal at the airport in Kano.

Mr Keyamo said the runway rehabilitation would further strengthen Kano's position as the major aviation gateway to northern Nigeria.

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"Earlier today, I commissioned the newly upgraded Dankabo Domestic Terminal at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano," the minister wrote in a post on his official X account.

He said the event was attended by the Chairman of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Olubunmi Kuku.

According to the minister, the upgraded terminal is designed to improve the travel experience for passengers using the airport.

"The upgraded facilities are designed to deliver a more seamless and world-class passenger experience," he said.

Infrastructure upgrade

Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport is one of Nigeria's busiest international airports. It serves as a key hub for domestic and international passenger and cargo operations, particularly for travellers from northern Nigeria.

The runway rehabilitation is expected to improve the airport's operational efficiency, enhance safety and support increased aircraft movements. At the same time, the upgraded domestic terminal aims to improve passenger comfort and service delivery.

The development forms part of the Federal Government's ongoing efforts to modernise airport infrastructure across the country. In recent months, the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and FAAN have undertaken terminal upgrades and rehabilitation projects at several airports as part of a broader strategy to improve aviation safety, operational efficiency and the overall passenger experience.

The latest investment also comes as the government seeks to position Kano as a major aviation and commercial hub, leveraging its strategic location and longstanding role in connecting northern Nigeria with other parts of the country and international destinations.