Nigeria: Ailing Actress Ngozi Nwosu Receives Medical Support From Gov Otti

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Abia-born actress appealed to Nigerians for ₦30 million to undergo surgeries for an undisclosed illness.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved medical support for ailing Nollywood actress Ngozi Nwosu.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Abia-born actress appealed to Nigerians for ₦30 million in financial assistance to undergo surgeries for an undisclosed illness.

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The 62-year-old disclosed that she had spent three weeks in the hospital and urged Nigerians to help her survive.

Mr Otti's Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Entertainment, Justice "JMartins" Martins, announced the intervention on his X page on Tuesday night.

JMartins thanked his principal on behalf of the creative industry and urged Nigerians to support the actress in whatever way they could.

He wrote, "His Excellency Alex Otti has just stepped in on the health issues of our legendary Nollywood actress, Mrs Ngozi Nwosu, to approve the first part of our medical bills. While we sincerely appreciate His Excellency, we still appeal to kind-hearted Nigerians to please support her in any way possible. On behalf of the creative industry, we all thank you immensely, my leader."

Backstory

This newspaper reported that Nwosu's financial appeal to undergo three surgeries comes 13 years after she battled kidney- and heart-related issues.

The Lagos State Government gave her a ₦4.5 million lifeline to help fund her treatment.

In 2013, Nwosu, famous for her role in the soap opera "Fuji House of Commotion", travelled to the UK for surgery after good-spirited individuals donated ₦2.5 million to complete the ₦6 million she needed for the procedure.

Nwosu is one of the industry's most respected veteran actresses, renowned for her remarkable television series and films over several decades.

Since making her acting debut in the television series "Ripples", where she portrayed Madam V Boot, Nwosu has gone on to feature in over 100 movies.

Her film credits include "Circle of Doom", "Fake Doctor", "A Cry for Help", "Tanbolo", "Silent Baron", "Ije Awele", "The Smart Money Woman", among several others.