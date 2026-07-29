Malawi/Nigeria: Wafcon 2026 - Six Major Takeaways From Super Falcons' Historic Defeat to Malawi

In what will go down as one of the biggest upsets in the history of African women's football, the reigning champions dominated large spells of the contest but were ruthlessly punished by an inspired Malawi side led by the devastating Chawinga sisters

Nigeria's quest for a record-extending 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title got off to a disastrous start on Tuesday after the Super Falcons slumped to a stunning 3-2 defeat against tournament debutants Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat.

In what will go down as one of the biggest upsets in the history of African women's football, the reigning champions dominated large spells of the contest but were ruthlessly punished by an inspired Malawi side led by the devastating Chawinga sisters.

Temwa Chawinga broke the deadlock in the 69th minute before her elder sister, Tabitha Chawinga, doubled Malawi's advantage five minutes later.

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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade converted a stoppage-time penalty in the 92nd minute to revive Nigeria's hopes, but Temwa struck again three minutes later following a lightning-fast counterattack to restore the Scorchers' two-goal cushion.

Although substitute Uchenna Kanu pulled another goal back in the 98th minute, it proved nothing more than a consolation as Malawi celebrated a famous victory on their WAFCON debut.

The result leaves head coach Justin Madugu and his players under immense pressure heading into a must-win Group C encounter against Zambia, while Malawi have firmly announced themselves as serious contenders for a place in the knockout stages.

PREMIUM TIMES examines six major takeaways from Tuesday's game in Rabat...

Chawinga sisters exposed Nigeria's fragile defensive structure

Perhaps the biggest concern for Nigeria was not the defeat itself but the manner in which it happened. From the opening whistle, Malawi's game plan was obvious; sit compact, absorb pressure and release the Chawinga sisters at every opportunity.

It worked to devastating effect.

Nigeria pushed their full-backs high up the pitch for long spells, committing numbers forward in search of an early breakthrough. But every turnover exposed huge spaces behind the defence, with the midfield offering little protection for an increasingly vulnerable backline, as there was no recognised sitting defensive midfielder to mop up lose balls in failed transitions.

Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga repeatedly attacked those spaces with pace and precision, leaving Nigeria's central defenders isolated in one-on-one situations.

Temwa's opening goal perfectly illustrated the problem as Malawi transitioned quickly from defence to attack before punishing another exposed Nigerian backline.

Her second goal deep into stoppage time was even more damning, after another swift counterattack, she raced clear before calmly lifting the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to complete a memorable brace.

Those defensive frailties will alarm the Nigerian coaching crew, especially with Zambia and African superstar Barbra Banda awaiting in the next group fixture.

If similar spaces are left open against the Copper Queens, Nigeria's hopes of retaining the continental title would disappear before the knockout rounds.

Possession without purpose cost the champions

Statistics alone told only part of the story, as Nigeria controlled possession for long periods, especially throughout the first half, but lacked the cutting edge expected of defending champions.

The Super Falcons circulated the ball well, forced Malawi deep into their own half and delivered several crosses into dangerous areas.

Yet there was little conviction in the final third, as the movement inside the penalty area was poor, the final pass from a half fit Esther Okoronkwo frequently lacked quality, and clear-cut chances were few despite Nigeria's territorial dominance.

But, credit must also go to Malawi, led superbly by Rose Alufandika, the Scorchers defended with discipline and composure, maintaining a compact defensive shape that frustrated the Falcons throughout the contest.

Their aggressive pressing also forced Nigeria into hurried long balls that were comfortably dealt with by the Malawian defence.

By the time Ajibade converted from the penalty spot in stoppage time, Nigeria were already desperately chasing the game, but Championship-winning teams punish opponents early.

Instead, Nigeria allowed Malawi to remain organised, grow in confidence and execute their counterattacking plan to perfection.

Madugu's tactical decisions raise major questions

The defeat is also likely to intensify scrutiny of Justin Madugu's tactical choices and in-game management.

The decision to start veteran defender Osinachi Ohale against arguably the quickest attacking partnership in African women's football proved costly.

While Ohale's experience remains invaluable, she struggled to cope with the pace and movement of Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga, who repeatedly exploited the space behind Nigeria's defensive line.

There were also questions over the personnel available on the bench. A pairing involving Tosin Demehin and reigning Serie A Women's Best Defender Sukurat Oladipo, or even Christy Ucheibe who has been used as a center back lately alongside Demehin, would have provided greater recovery pace against Malawi's direct attacking style.

Madugu's substitutions also invited criticism, as six-time African Women's Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala was only introduced in the 83rd minute despite Nigeria trailing by two goals.

By then, Malawi had retreated into a compact defensive block, leaving the experienced striker with little opportunity to influence proceedings.

There were also calls for earlier tactical adjustments after halftime. Nigeria continued to rely heavily on low deliveries and set-piece routines delivered by Esther Okoronkwo, despite Malawi comfortably dealing with those situations throughout the game.

The absence of tactical variation ultimately made Nigeria's attacking play predictable and easier to defend.

Preparation concerns reflected on the pitch

Tuesday's performance also exposed issues that appeared to have begun long before kick-off.

Nigeria entered the tournament with several players joining camp at different stages, reducing valuable time to build chemistry and understanding, and that lack of cohesion was visible throughout the match.

The defensive unit never looked fully settled, the midfield lacked rhythm and the attacking combinations often broke down before reaching dangerous areas.

Nigeria also arrived in Morocco without facing enough top-quality opposition during their preparations, and the consequences were damning and evident.

Passing sequences frequently collapsed under pressure, overlapping runs lacked timing and the connection between defence, midfield and attack was inconsistent; tournament football unfortunately rarely forgives inadequate preparation, and Nigeria paid a heavy price.

Players deployed out of position compounded Nigeria's problems

Another major talking point from the defeat was the deployment of several players outside their natural positions.

Madugu opted to leave natural left-back Rofiat Imuran on the bench, instead shifting Michelle Alozie; a specialist right-back, to the left side of defence.

At the same time, Sukurat Oladipo, recognised as the best defender in Italy's Serie A Women last season and naturally more suited to central defence, was deployed at right-back to accommodate the experienced Ohale.

The reshuffle disrupted Nigeria's defensive balance and was ruthlessly exploited by Malawi's quick transitions.

Further forward, Esther Okoronkwo started as the central striker despite Esther Okoronkwo often being more effective operating from deeper attacking positions, while natural centre-forward Esther Ohezuo was moved to the left wing, where she struggled to influence the game.

Only after Uchenna Kanu's introduction did Nigeria begin to pose greater attacking problems from that flank.

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The midfield also struggled throughout; Jennifer Echegini, still working her way back to full fitness, never found her rhythm, while captain Rasheedat Ajibade found it difficult to impose herself for much of the contest.

Both players were regularly bypassed as Malawi's direct approach of releasing the Chawinga sisters with early long balls consistently exposed Nigeria's midfield and defensive structure.

Malawi make history on unforgettable debut

While Nigeria's shortcomings were impossible to ignore, the night ultimately belonged to Malawi as the Scorchers rewrote WAFCON history by becoming the first tournament debutants ever to defeat the Super Falcons.

Before Tuesday's encounter, Nigeria had never lost to a nation making its first appearance at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, boasting a record of 16 wins and one draw against debutants.

That remarkable record ended in Rabat, and considering the gulf in pedigree between both nations, Malawi's achievement becomes even more extraordinary.

Nigeria entered the tournament as 10-time African champions and defending title holders, and Malawi were playing their first-ever match at a WAFCON finals, yet in all honesty, there was nothing fortunate about the result.

The Scorchers defended with discipline, pressed aggressively, transitioned with frightening speed and finished clinically whenever opportunities presented themselves.

Temwa Chawinga's brace, Tabitha Chawinga's goal and the relentless energy shown throughout the team delivered one of the greatest results in the tournament's history.

For Nigeria, the road to an 11th continental title has suddenly become far more complicated, the Super Falcons still have time to recover, but their margin for error has vanished.

Friday's showdown against Zambia is now effectively a must-win encounter if Africa's most successful women's national team are to keep their dream of retaining the WAFCON crown alive.

Would they?