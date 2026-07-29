Algeria/Senegal: Algeria Beat Senegal to Make Perfect TotalEnergies CAF Wafcon Morocco 2026 Start

Algeria began their TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a valuable 2-0 victory over Senegal in their opening Group A match in Morocco on Sunday.

Marine Dafeur put Algeria ahead from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute before Melissa Bethi sealed the win with a powerful finish in the 88th minute.

The result gives Algeria an ideal start in a difficult group that also includes hosts Morocco and Kenya.

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For Senegal, it was a disappointing opening defeat after a match in which they had moments of promise but failed to turn pressure into goals.

Algeria now move temporarily to the top of Group A with three points, pending the meeting between Morocco and Kenya later on Sunday.

Dafeur penalty gives Algeria control

The match began slowly, with both sides taking time to settle into the contest.

Senegal had the first effort on goal, but Algeria gradually grew in confidence and began to threaten through Roselène Khezami, whose powerful strike was pushed behind for a corner by goalkeeper Khady Faye.

Senegal also created a dangerous moment when Aissatou Fall drove into the box and delivered a strong cross towards Korka Fall, but the Algerian defence recovered well to block the effort.

The breakthrough came shortly before half-time after a chaotic passage in the Senegal penalty area.

Following a series of challenges, Fall's foul on Amira Ould Braham was punished after the referee reviewed the incident on VAR.

Dafeur stepped up and converted confidently, sending her penalty high under the crossbar to give Algeria a 1-0 lead.

Senegal push but Algeria hold firm

The second half became scrappy, with repeated fouls disrupting the rhythm of the game.

Algeria appealed for another penalty after a challenge in the box, but the referee waved play on.

Lynda Bendris tried to extend the lead from distance, while Dafeur also looked to cause problems from set-pieces.

Senegal responded through Seynabou Mbengue, whose cutback found Sokhna Pene, but her shot was saved by Chloé N'Gazi.

N'Gazi was called into action again when Mama Diop tried her luck from range, but the Algeria goalkeeper gathered the ball well.

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Bethi seals victory late

Faye had been one of Senegal's strongest performers, making several important saves, including from a dangerous Lina Boussaha cross.

But her costly error late in the match allowed Algeria to finish the contest.

Boussaha pounced on a poor pass near the edge of the box and found Bethi, who beat her marker before firing a powerful shot beyond Faye.

The goal ended Senegal's hopes of rescuing a point and confirmed Algeria's strong opening statement.

Group A takes shape

Algeria's win puts them in early control of Group A, although tougher tests lie ahead.

They will next face Morocco, while Senegal will meet Kenya in a match that could be crucial to their quarter-final hopes.

The 2026 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations features 16 teams divided into four groups of four.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage.

The tournament also carries added importance because the top four teams will qualify directly for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, while two more sides will enter the global play-offs.

What they said:

Mame Moussa Cissé (Senegal): "We gave our opponents too much space. We lost this match because of the individual errors we made. We will analyse what worked, take the necessary lessons from this performance, and shift our focus to the next match. We now have to regroup and make sure we beat Kenya."