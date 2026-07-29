Liberia: Boakai Launches Historical Recovery Initiative

--Orders review of Kendeja Cultural Center's future

- President Joseph N. Boakai has announced the creation of a National Historical Recovery and Repatriation Initiative aimed at retrieving copies of Liberia's historical records held abroad and improving public access to the country's documentary heritage.

President Boakai also ordered the establishment of an intergovernmental technical committee to assess the future of the Kendeja Cultural Center and recommend measures for its restoration, modernization, and integration into Liberia's national heritage program.

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He made the announcement Monday during official programs marking Liberia's 179th Independence Day celebration in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Boakai said the government would use the historical recovery initiative to collaborate with international partners, universities and cultural institutions to obtain copies of records relating to Liberia.

"Through this initiative, the government will work with international partners, universities and cultural institutions to repatriate copies of historical records related to Liberia, enabling our people to once again access the documentary foundations of our national memory," he said.

The President warned that a nation that ignores its history risks losing its identity, describing the preservation of archives, historical sites, artifacts and records as an investment in Liberia's future.

He said Liberia's documentary heritage has suffered significant losses because of conflict, poor preservation and neglect, while substantial portions of the country's historical records remain in foreign institutions and private collections.

Boakai stressed the need for Liberia's history to be researched, interpreted and presented with professionalism, integrity and intellectual independence.

He said although every Liberian has a responsibility to preserve the country's heritage, the task of producing a reliable national history should be led by professionals trained to examine evidence objectively and rigorously.

The President also announced the government's commitment to revitalizing Liberia's major heritage institutions, including the National Archives and National Museum.

"For too long, the National Archives and the National Museum have operated under difficult conditions, limiting their ability to fulfill their important responsibilities," he said. "These institutions are custodians of our collective memory and repositories of our national heritage."

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Boakai said the government would strengthen the institutions by improving their infrastructure, preservation and conservation systems, digitization capacity and accessibility to researchers, students and the public.

Turning to the Kendeja Cultural Center, the President described the facility as an important symbol of Liberia's cultural heritage and artistic expression.

"I am directing the establishment of an intergovernmental technical committee to study the future of the Kendeja Cultural Center and make recommendations for its restoration, modernization and integration into Liberia's national heritage program," he said.

Boakai also acknowledged recent scholarly efforts to examine Liberia's national symbols and determine how they could better reflect the country's diverse peoples, cultures and history.