Liberia: Adversity Shapes Nations-Boakai

President Joseph N. Boakai has urged Liberians to confront adversity with resilience, saying the country's challenges should strengthen its determination to build a united and prosperous nation.

"No nation is shaped without adversity, and Liberia is no exception," President Boakai said Monday during the official celebration of Liberia's 179th Independence Day.

"Our history has been marked by periods of political uncertainty, economic hardship, social division and painful conflict," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Boakai said Liberia faces a choice between remaining divided and taking the more demanding path toward building a peaceful, inclusive, democratic and capable nation-state.

He said Liberians have repeatedly chosen hope over despair, reconciliation over revenge and democracy over instability, despite the difficulties confronting the country.

The President emphasized the importance of Liberian-led nation-building, arguing that a deeper understanding of the country's history would strengthen national identity, promote reconciliation and inspire collective action.

"We believe that our future will be shaped not by the weight of history, but by our resolve to build a unified and prosperous Liberia," Boakai said.

He noted that although considerable attention has been given to strengthening state institutions, Liberia must also cultivate the shared values and sense of purpose necessary for national unity.

"We must see beyond strong institutions and the power they demonstrate," Boakai said. "We must harness the soft, deep power, the culture, values and common sense of identity and purpose that is the nation's inner spirit."