All protocols observed.

I am very happy today, and I want to express my heartfelt thanks and sincere appreciation to His Excellency, Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia for the honor bestowed on me.

As I reflect on this journey, I am reminded of the challenges we faced during our civil crises that lasted about 14 years. During the crises, I was forced to leave Liberia and seek refuge in America, but even then, my dedication to conservation never wavered. With like-minded colleagues like Philips Robinson, Tom Banks, Richard Nisbett, Reg Hoytt, and Jim Gray to name a few, we established a branch of the Society for Conservation Nature (SCNL), USA.

While in America, through our collective efforts, we were able to secure funding that helped cover the cost of some of the staff of the FDA to ensure that Sapo National Park, Liberia's first National Park remained protected even during those difficult years. This was the testament to the resilience and commitment of those who believed in Conservation, despite the turmoil that surrounded us.

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Over the years, I have had the privilege of working alongside incredible individuals at SCNL, such as Mr. Michael Garbo Executive Director (SCNL), and the rest of the crew whose tireless efforts and dedication to conservation have made a lasting impact. It was through these collective efforts that I was honored with the Goldman Environmental Prize on April 17, 2000 in the United States of America, and the Whitley Award for International Nature Conservation in 2001 in London, just to name a few. These recognitions are not just of my work, but of the vision and determination of all those who have stood with SCNL in our mission to protect nature and conservation.

Today, I am pleased to see a new generation of conservationists, like the legs of Mr. Michael Garbo, Mr. Moses A. Massah, Edward Gbintor, and Theo Freeman (may his soul rest in peace), carrying the mission forward. Society for Conservation Nature in Liberia (SCNL) has reached new heights, and it fills me with pride to know that the foundation we built is moving forward.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Government of Liberia, our national and international partners, and all those who have supported the work of SCNL over the years. I also want to express my deepest gratitude to my lovely wife in person of Mrs. Emily Geugbeh Peal, family members and friends. Your steadfast commitment has been invaluable in ensuring the survival and growth of this organization.

Indeed, true conservation is real development. But conservation of our resources is best achieved by engaging the participation of the people in decision making and in raising their standards of living.

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But our work is far from over. Today, I call on all Liberians and our International Partners to stand tall and continue to champion the protection of Liberia's rich biodiversity. Conservation is not just a duty; it is a responsibility that we all share. The forests, wildlife, and ecosystems of Liberia are treasures that must be preserved for generations to come.

SCNL has come a long way and with your continued support, I am confident that its future is even brighter.