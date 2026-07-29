Malawi/Nigeria: Fazili Hails Scorchers After Stunning 3-2 Win Over Nigeria

29 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Malawi head coach Lovemore Fazili says his side's dramatic victory over Nigeria proves the Scorchers belong on the WAFCON stage, praising the squad's resilience and the impact of the returning Chawinga sisters, Tabitha and Temwa

Speaking at Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday night, Fazili said Malawi's fearless approach was key to securing their maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations win, a result that sends shockwaves through Group C.

"We told the players not to fear the name Nigeria. This shows we are not here by fluke. We have been fighting and we are fighting," he said.

Fazili said the return of both Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga gave the Scorchers a more complete and balanced squad.

"The team has at times been incomplete without both of the Chawinga sisters. In this game, players understood each other since we had a full squad," he added.

Malawi sit in Group C alongside Egypt, Zambia and Nigeria, with the top two teams progressing to the knockout stages.

Fazili says the team will maintain the same intensity heading into their next two matches.

"We will keep on fighting because we still have two more games in the group stages."

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